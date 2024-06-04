Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Reese’s Book Club Partners with Apple Books for Audiobooks

Reese’s Book Club has partnered with Apple Books as its “official audiobook home.” This is not the first partnership between Apple and Reese Witherspoon: her production company Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine has worked with Apple on several TV shows, including The Last Thing He Told Me.

The Apple Books app will now have a dedicated page for Reese’s Book Club, featuring previous and current book club picks as well as curated recommendations from Reese’s Book Club editors and Hello Sunshine talent. Apple Books will also host exclusive audiobook sales.

A representative of Apple shared that “Reese has been a powerful force in spotlighting diverse storytelling and new perspectives, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple Books, the best place to experience millions of books and audiobooks. Our customers can now enjoy themed editorial collections and exclusive audiobook recommendations from Reese’s community, only on Apple Books.”

You can read more at Apple’s Newsroom.

