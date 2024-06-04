Reese’s Book Club Partners with Apple Books for Audiobooks

Reese’s Book Club has partnered with Apple Books as its “official audiobook home.” This is not the first partnership between Apple and Reese Witherspoon: her production company Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine has worked with Apple on several TV shows, including The Last Thing He Told Me.

The Apple Books app will now have a dedicated page for Reese’s Book Club, featuring previous and current book club picks as well as curated recommendations from Reese’s Book Club editors and Hello Sunshine talent. Apple Books will also host exclusive audiobook sales.