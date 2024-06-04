Reese’s Book Club Partners with Apple Books for Audiobooks
Reese’s Book Club has partnered with Apple Books as its “official audiobook home.” This is not the first partnership between Apple and Reese Witherspoon: her production company Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine has worked with Apple on several TV shows, including The Last Thing He Told Me.
The Apple Books app will now have a dedicated page for Reese’s Book Club, featuring previous and current book club picks as well as curated recommendations from Reese’s Book Club editors and Hello Sunshine talent. Apple Books will also host exclusive audiobook sales.
A representative of Apple shared that “Reese has been a powerful force in spotlighting diverse storytelling and new perspectives, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple Books, the best place to experience millions of books and audiobooks. Our customers can now enjoy themed editorial collections and exclusive audiobook recommendations from Reese’s community, only on Apple Books.”
You can read more at Apple’s Newsroom.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month, According to Goodreads
- Reese’s YA Book Club Is Back
- 120 Book Recommendations for Every Summer Reading Mood
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix are Adapted From Books
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week