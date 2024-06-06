Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The 2024 International Thriller Awards

Thrillers continue to be among the most popular books in the world right now. Whether you’re a longtime reader or eager to dip your toes into the genre, an excellent place to turn to are the International Thriller Award winners. This year, the prizes were announced at Thrillerfest XX on June 1.

Check out the best in all things thriller across several categories:

In addition to the awards above, other honors were presented. Those include the Thriller Master Award, given to Tess Gerritsen and Dennis Lehane; the Thriller Legend Award, given to Audible.com; and the Silver Bullet Award, presented to Louise Penny.

You can find out more information about the awards, including the short-listed titles in each category, at the International Thriller Writers website.

