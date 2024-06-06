The 2024 International Thriller Awards
Thrillers continue to be among the most popular books in the world right now. Whether you’re a longtime reader or eager to dip your toes into the genre, an excellent place to turn to are the International Thriller Award winners. This year, the prizes were announced at Thrillerfest XX on June 1.
Check out the best in all things thriller across several categories:
- Best Hardcover Novel: All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
- Best Audiobook: The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz, performed by Scott Brick
- Best First Novel: The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry
- Best Paperback Original Novel: The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas
- Best Short Story: “Unknown Caller” by Lisa Unger
- Best Young Adult Novel: Stateless by Elizabeth Wein
- Best eBook Original Novel: The Killing Room by Robert Swartwood
In addition to the awards above, other honors were presented. Those include the Thriller Master Award, given to Tess Gerritsen and Dennis Lehane; the Thriller Legend Award, given to Audible.com; and the Silver Bullet Award, presented to Louise Penny.
You can find out more information about the awards, including the short-listed titles in each category, at the International Thriller Writers website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
