The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
This week, the most read books on Goodreads list has been shaken up a little bit. After weeks of the same books being only slightly reordered week to week, this time a new release has jumped two books by the same author into the top five.
The others in the top five are familiar, but scrolling through the rest of the most read books on Goodreads this week brings some recently released titles to the surface, like the new dark romance novel Leather & Lark (The Ruinous Love Trilogy #2) by Brynne Weaver and the new Ali Hazelwood book Not In Love — which is the #1 most popular book this week on The StoryGraph.
Enough of the runners up, though: let’s get into the most read books on Goodreads this week.
#5:
The Housemaid (The Housemaid #1) by Freida McFadden
This week’s #5 spot goes to a 2022 bestseller that has mostly fallen off the most read and bestseller lists, but the new sequel has pushed it back up the ranks. This thriller novel was read by almost 15,000 people last week, with an average rating of 4.3. It’s the most read book overall in the top five, with 1.2 million total ratings.
#4:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Just for the Summer may have fallen off the bestseller lists, but it’s still finding plenty of new readers. This is the third book in a romance series that started with Part of Your World, but it can be read as a standalone. It’s hard to resist a summer romance when the weather heats up! This was marked as read by 17,000 Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.4.
#3:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Holding strong in the third spot in the newest historical fiction novel from the author of The Nightingale. It follows a woman working in the Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam war. It was marked as read by almost 18,000 people last week, with an average rating of 4.7.
#2:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
This is the latest romance novel from the author of Happy Place, Beach Read, and Book Lovers — all of which are also in the top 50 most read books on Goodreads this week. When Daphne’s fiancé Peter leaves her for his friend Petra, Daphne ends up finding a sympathetic ear with Petra’s ex, Miles. That leads to them living together and fake dating to make their exes jealous, and then this fake relationship gets out of hand. It was read by almost 27,000 Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.3.
#1:
The Housemaid Is Watching (The Housemaid #3) by Freida McFadden
The top book this week goes to a title new to this list — because it was only published last week. In this suburban psychological thriller, the main character thinks she’s made it now that her and her husband can afford their own house…but something is strange in this neighborhood, and a stranger warns her not to trust her neighbors. This was read by almost 32,000 Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.
Two of the Most Popular Books on the StoryGraph This Week
The StoryGraph doesn’t have quite as many users as Goodreads, but it’s still worth taking a look at — not least of all because the most popular this week list seems to have a little more diversity than the Goodreads most read this week list. So, here a couple a couple of books on the StoryGraph’s most popular this week page. It doesn’t specify how it determines this page — is it most read, the books most added to the “to read” shelf, or a combination? Regardless, it says something about the books their users are paying attention to now.
Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
If you’re looking for a cozy and emotional read, pick up this collection of stories set at a café that lets you travel back in time — but only if you get back before your cup of coffee gets cold. The StoryGraph readers describe it as emotional, hopeful, and reflective.
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
If you prefer mysteries to thrillers, try this cozy mystery with an elderly main character determined to solve the case that ended with her discovering a dead body in her tea shop. The StoryGraph readers describe it as funny, lighthearted, and mysterious.
