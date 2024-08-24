The Most Popular Book Riot Posts of the Week

Here are the posts that, for whatever reason, got the most activity this week: The Best Books About the ’80s and ’90s Those times are long gone, as my eight-year-old loves to remind me, and so if you’re like me, and want some nostalgic reads or an escape from *waves hands* all of this, grab your favorite snack—bonus points if it’s something that was also around in the ’80s or ’90s (does anyone else remember the candy Bonkers?? SO good, right?)—and let’s take a look at some of the best books about the ’80s and ’90s.

The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The order is shuffled a bit from last week, but to add a more variety, I’ve included the top five most read books on Goodreads last week in three countries around the world. This time: Denmark, Malaysia, and Portugal. Denmark’s and Portugal’s most read titles this week are both not (yet?) available in English. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall There’s a natural breeze and I can smell people cooking soup. And listen, I am all for leaving this hell of a summer behind us. Turns out the book world is, too. As various fall reading lists have been popping up, I’ve selected a few books that I think will be on everyone’s TBRs this fall. THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at 30 On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of The Shawshank Redemption,here is our Book Nerd Movie Club episode about the novella and film. A classic.