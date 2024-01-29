Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals of January 29, 2024 Deals Jan 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal $1.99 Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 Shadow of Night by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal $2.99 Mister Magic by Kiersten White Get This Deal $2.99 Shards of the Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $1.99 Welcome to Night Vale by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor Get This Deal $3.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Best Books That Won Awards In 2023 25 Books to Read in 2024 8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You The Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries of 2024 New Blood: 10 Modern Horror Classics Keeping the Genre Alive The Worst Dead-End Questions to Ask in Book Club