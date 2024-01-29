Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals of January 29, 2024

Today’s Featured Deals

Kaikeyi
$1.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Nettle & Bone
$1.99 Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Shadow of Night
$2.99 Shadow of Night by Deborah Harkness
Mister Magic
$2.99 Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Shards of the Earth
$2.99 Shards of the Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Silver Under Nightfall
$1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
Welcome to Night Vale
$1.99 Welcome to Night Vale by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor
A Beginning at the End
$3.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen
