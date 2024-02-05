Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals of February 5, 2024 Deals Feb 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $4.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal $1.99 Soul of the Deep by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $1.99 The Magicians by Lev Grossman Get This Deal $2.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender Get This Deal $1.99 Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis Get This Deal You Might Also Like 12 of the Best Award-Winning Romance Novels The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Books on Goodreads 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024 The Books Must Flow: 8 Rad New SFF Books Out February 2024 100 of the Most Popular Romances of the Past 3 Years, According to Goodreads The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists