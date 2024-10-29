The Best New Book Releases Out October 29, 2024 

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

This year, I started cooking way more for a few reasons, and doing so inevitably had me doing a lot of frustrated scrolling through recipe pages full of ads and that chit-chat that comes before every recipe. I say all that with no shade to the recipe writers, who I know are trying to make money from this free thing that they’ve gifted me, but it is a little annoying to fight through hella ads when I’m just trying to double-check how much oregano I’m supposed to add.

This whole experience — repeated many times — has led me to cookbooks, which I did not see myself getting into with the World Wide Web at my fingertips. But I have, and they’re dope. So far, I’ve gotten a few I mentioned in this list of BIPOC-written cookbooks, and I’m excited to see new ones, like this week’s Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections by Nikk Alcaraz and Eva Longoria’s My Mexican Kitchen.