The Best New Books Coming in November

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

The last two months of the year tend to be on the quieter side for new books, and that is doubly true in election years, when publishers are rightfully concerned about competing for readers’ time and attention. Nevertheless, this November will bring some exciting releases, including a contemporary romance from BookTok’s reining romantasy queen, Rebecca Yarros and—high on my list—a new book from Braiding Sweetgrass author Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Read Up On Reproductive Rights

I’m writing this today from my home in Virginia, the only state in the American south without a post-Dobbs abortion ban or mandatory waiting period. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, our reproductive healthcare resources have been stretched to a breaking point as women have had to travel from all over the region to access the care they need. Freedom and democracy are on the ballot this year, yes, but let me say it plainly: our lives are on the line. You need look no further than the 56% increase in deaths of pregnant women in Texas since its abortion ban was enacted to understand what’s at stake. Whether you want to deepen your own understanding of the history and context of reproductive rights or beef up your talking points, you’ll find great resources in LitHub‘s list of the 10 best books about reproductive rights. I would add Jessica Valenti’s recently released Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Escape from Election Stress Everything is a lot right now, and it is 100% okay to step away from election coverage. Here are some feel-good books to help you take a break from the news. That’s a link to the Washington Post because while Jeff Bezos made a bad call when he announced that the paper will no longer endorse candidates, canceling your subscription is not the way to punish him. As the Post‘s own motto states, democracy dies in darkness. Supporting professional journalism is a way to help keep the lights on.

The Impossible Book Questions We Want Answered

For today’s episode of the Book Riot Podcast, Jeff O’Neal and I discussed the most interesting questions about the world of books and reading we’d love to have answered but know are probably impossible. If you’re the type of nerd who wonders what percentage of all books that are purchased actually get read, come sit by us.