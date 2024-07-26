This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We made it everyone. It’s Friday. Enjoy it by checking out what we have on offer at Book Riot today: The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers Every month, the American Booksellers Association put together a list of the top 25 new book releases of the upcoming month as their Indie Next List Preview. These are books that were nominated by booksellers at independent bookstores across the country, and they cover all genres and categories. Each book has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend this book, and these recommendations can be printed out as “shelf-talkers” to display in store.

The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Lately, the most-read books on Goodreads have stayed pretty similar from week to week. That’s why it’s surprising to see a new title in the #1 spot and a self-published book at that… The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use THE LORD OF THE RINGS Magic System, Explained While The Lord of the Rings isn’t the first fantasy series in existence, it’s the archetype by which nearly all others since have been designed. Every epic fantasy since J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels set in Middle Earth has been influenced by or is outright trying to recapture the brilliance of those books. The Ongoing Censorship of High School Advanced Placement Courses The number of students taking AP tests has grown dramatically, especially in the last decade. This is in part due to readiness by students and in part because there are so many more subjects offered as part of the program. As of writing, there are 38 different AP subject areas ranging from art to language, science to math, literature to social sciences, history, and more.