The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers

It's Friday.
Every month, the American Booksellers Association put together a list of the top 25 new book releases of the upcoming month as their Indie Next List Preview. These are books that were nominated by booksellers at independent bookstores across the country, and they cover all genres and categories. Each book has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend this book, and these recommendations can be printed out as “shelf-talkers” to display in store.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Lately, the most-read books on Goodreads have stayed pretty similar from week to week. That’s why it’s surprising to see a new title in the #1 spot and a self-published book at that…
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Magic System, Explained
While The Lord of the Rings isn’t the first fantasy series in existence, it’s the archetype by which nearly all others since have been designed. Every epic fantasy since J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels set in Middle Earth has been influenced by or is outright trying to recapture the brilliance of those books.
The Ongoing Censorship of High School Advanced Placement Courses
The number of students taking AP tests has grown dramatically, especially in the last decade. This is in part due to readiness by students and in part because there are so many more subjects offered as part of the program. As of writing, there are 38 different AP subject areas ranging from art to language, science to math, literature to social sciences, history, and more.
It should, at this point, be little surprise to hear that these courses and their accompanying curriculum have become areas where politicians and parents eager to dismantle public goods—schools and libraries specifically—are turning more and more attention.
8 of the Best Perimenopause Books
Sometimes funny, always informative, these books will help all readers learn about what happens during perimenopause, what to expect, and the best way of dealing with the physical and emotional symptoms that come with this disruptive period (pun intended) in your life.
Culinary Cozy, Journalist Thrillers, and More Mystery Books + News
It’s time for your bi-weekly roundup of mystery goodness. Let’s dive into new releases, backlist with journalist leads, and plenty of mystery news—including things to watch now and in the future!
New Books + New SFF to Preorder ASAP
Today I have for you a couple new releases for the week, and a couple of releases that you might just want to smash the pre-order button on because they are exciting.
