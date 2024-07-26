Culinary Cozy, Journalist Thrillers, and More Mystery Books + News!

For fans of cozy food mysteries and holiday settings!

Lana Lee manages her parent’s Chinese restaurant in a strip mall in Ohio and somehow always finds herself on a murder case, as one does in a cozy mystery. This time around, mall manager Ian Sung is celebrating Chinese New Year with the help of the shop owners, including Lee. Things go great until a lion dance performer is murdered and an omen of death is found on him. Now Lee must once again add detective to her to-do list!

You can start here, but if you want to read the series from the beginning, pick up Death by Dumpling.