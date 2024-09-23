The Banned Wagon Hits the Road for Second Annual Banned Wagon Tour

Yesterday marked the beginning of Banned Books Week, an initiative launched in 1982 to call national attention to the harms of book banning and censorship. And for the second year in a row, the Banned Wagon is hitting the road.

In a collaboration between Penguin Random House, Unite Against Book Bans (UABB), First Book, and Little Free Library, the Banned Wagon tour will make stops at libraries and bookstores in nine American communities across the Midwest and the South. These communities are among the many being impacted by a wave of book banning efforts that first surged in late 2020. Book bans have continued to rise since then with more and more right-wing legislation targeting queer books, books by authors of color, books about sexual health, and more. The Banned Wagon invites readers to join the fight against censorship and assert their right to read.