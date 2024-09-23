Getting Meta With It: Books About Books
If there is one thing that nearly every reader can agree with, it’s this: reading books about books is a given. Whether those books about books are fiction or nonfiction, a reader can appreciate a good story or deep dive set in or about the vast world of books. Nerding out or falling in love with something you already know you love via an activity you love is hard to beat.
Books about books are relatable. You don’t need a whole lot of backstory nor context to understand why bookish books have appeal. It is a given that if you’re reading a book, you understand the power that books hold.
Let’s dive into the world of books about books. Some of these will be romantic, others will be informative, and still others will be the kinds of fun romps perfect to pick up year-round. Any of these books will tick the box for Read Harder’s Task 20, but chances are, you’ll be seeing where and how you can slide some of these books about books into other categories (and, of course, beyond!). These are all books published for adults, but there are also so many excellent books about books for YA readers, middle grade readers, and picture book readers, too. Obviously, this is far from comprehensive but rather a sampling platter.
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Nora is a literary agent, and her life is books. She’s not a cute or plucky character but she is passionate about her job, her clients, and her little sister Libby. Nora agrees to take a month-long sister trip with Libby to a small town in North Carolina. While Libby has dreams of giving Nora a small-town romance story setup, Nora has the unfortunate experience of continuing to run into Charlie. She knows him from back in the city, as he’s an editor she has worked with many times.
But as they run into each other again and again, perhaps it’s not the meet-cute either Nora nor Charlie envisioned. It might instead be the love story they refuse to let themselves have.
The Borrower by Rebecca Makkai
Lucy is a children’s librarian in Hannibal, Missouri. Her favorite patron, a 10-year-old boy named Ian Drake, has always needed her help to borrow books that his mother wouldn’t want him to get his hands on. Ian’s mother has enrolled him in an anti-gay camp and he’s had to deal with listening to celebrity Pastor Bob talk about how terrible he is.
When Lucy stumbles upon Ian hiding in the library after it’s closed for the day with a bag full of provisions, she’s unsure what to do. Ian, however, has a plan and he convinces Lucy to take him on a road trip from Missouri to Vermont. What unravels is a wild road trip that has Lucy concerned she’s not only doing the wrong thing—even if Ian seems to have a solid plan—but worried that there are people on their tails when she has no idea what awaits at their destination.
