Getting Meta With It: Books About Books

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

If there is one thing that nearly every reader can agree with, it’s this: reading books about books is a given. Whether those books about books are fiction or nonfiction, a reader can appreciate a good story or deep dive set in or about the vast world of books. Nerding out or falling in love with something you already know you love via an activity you love is hard to beat.

Books about books are relatable. You don’t need a whole lot of backstory nor context to understand why bookish books have appeal. It is a given that if you’re reading a book, you understand the power that books hold.