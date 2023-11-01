Horror Deals

The Best Horror eBook Deals for November 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Swan Song
$3.99 Swan Song by Robert McCammon
Cursed Bunny
$3.99 Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung
The Book of Accidents
$2.99 The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig
Malice House
$1.50 Malice House by Megan Shepherd
