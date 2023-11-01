Horror Deals The Best Horror eBook Deals for November 1, 2023 Deals Nov 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 Swan Song by Robert McCammon Get This Deal $3.99 Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig Get This Deal $1.50 Malice House by Megan Shepherd Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out October 31, 2023 What's With All the Writing Cults in Fiction? An Exploration 10 New Mystery, Thrillers, True Crime For November 2023 Armchair Sleuthing 8 New SFF Releases You Should Read This November "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives