Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

Rejoice! For we have another best-of 2024 book list to fawn over, this time from TIME. The publication’s must-read list of 2024 is full of fiction (mostly of the literary variety) and nonfiction, with bestselling and debut authors alike.

TIME describes the list as being full of “Gripping novels and short stories, eye-opening histories, moving memoirs, and more. These are the books that entertained and enlightened us.”