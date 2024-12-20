The Best Dang Horror Reads of 2024

I stayed up past my bedtime last night to finish Gus Moreno’s This Thing Between Us. Sure, I knew I would regret it in the morning when I had to wake up early to usher my child out of bed, pack her lunch, and send her off to zero period. But the story—which had started so slowly and unassumingly—gripped me. Heck, I had spent the first third of the book wondering if things were ever going to pick up, feeling a sense of unease that grew so slowly, I barely noticed it. But suddenly, there I was, hunched over in bed, covered in eleventy billion blankets, my husband snoring beside me, my mind trying to wrap itself around this story of loss and grief and cosmic horror.

Yup. That’s the stuff.

We’re living in dark days and for some, that necessitates a retreat into lighthearted reads. Cozy fantasies. Escapist romantasies. Comedic mysteries. Anything but the books that bring them deeper into the darkness.

But for many others, the horror genre is the escape. Sure, I’m sometimes traumatized by dystopian fiction that’s way too real. But haunted smart devices and sociopathic, murderous governesses and untrustworthy covens provide a fun reprieve from real-life horrors, even as they nod toward them.

And hell, even those dystopian tales move me deeply.

If you’re anything like me, this list is for you. These are the horror tales that, imho, knocked it out of the park this past year.

We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer I’m going to kick off this list with one of my favorite reads of the year. In this complete midfuck, things start innocently enough. One evening, in the house a young woman and her long-term partner purchased to fix up and flip, the doorbell rings. It’s a man who allegedly grew up in the house, and he wants to show his family around. Eve lets them in…and soon finds it impossible to get rid of them. As the night goes on, a sense of creeping dread builds and things go slowly but wildly off the rails. Is Eve losing it? Overreacting? Slipping into an alternate dimension? I was completely on edge the entire time I was reading it, and I’m still not completely sure what actually happened.