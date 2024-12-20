The Best Dang Horror Reads of 2024
I stayed up past my bedtime last night to finish Gus Moreno’s This Thing Between Us. Sure, I knew I would regret it in the morning when I had to wake up early to usher my child out of bed, pack her lunch, and send her off to zero period. But the story—which had started so slowly and unassumingly—gripped me. Heck, I had spent the first third of the book wondering if things were ever going to pick up, feeling a sense of unease that grew so slowly, I barely noticed it. But suddenly, there I was, hunched over in bed, covered in eleventy billion blankets, my husband snoring beside me, my mind trying to wrap itself around this story of loss and grief and cosmic horror.
Yup. That’s the stuff.
We’re living in dark days and for some, that necessitates a retreat into lighthearted reads. Cozy fantasies. Escapist romantasies. Comedic mysteries. Anything but the books that bring them deeper into the darkness.
But for many others, the horror genre is the escape. Sure, I’m sometimes traumatized by dystopian fiction that’s way too real. But haunted smart devices and sociopathic, murderous governesses and untrustworthy covens provide a fun reprieve from real-life horrors, even as they nod toward them.
And hell, even those dystopian tales move me deeply.
If you’re anything like me, this list is for you. These are the horror tales that, imho, knocked it out of the park this past year.
We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
I’m going to kick off this list with one of my favorite reads of the year. In this complete midfuck, things start innocently enough. One evening, in the house a young woman and her long-term partner purchased to fix up and flip, the doorbell rings. It’s a man who allegedly grew up in the house, and he wants to show his family around. Eve lets them in…and soon finds it impossible to get rid of them. As the night goes on, a sense of creeping dread builds and things go slowly but wildly off the rails. Is Eve losing it? Overreacting? Slipping into an alternate dimension? I was completely on edge the entire time I was reading it, and I’m still not completely sure what actually happened.
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
Ever since her debut novel back in 2020 (The Return), Rachel Harrison never lets me down. In So Thirsty, Harrison gives us another troubled female friendship in the form of two besties who couldn’t be more different from one another. When they go away together for the weekend, protagonist Sloane imagines a cozy time with wine tastings and plush robes. But her troublemaker friend Naomi is looking for a wilder time, and when Sloane reluctantly tags along, they get more than they bargained for. I love how Harrison’s books are filled with horror and dark humor, and with women who hold on tightly to their friendships, even when things get rocky.
The Queen by Nick Cutter
Maybe it’s because stinging things are my greatest fear, but this novel scared the shit out of me. In it, Margaret, a high school student, wakes up to a text from her best friend, who’s been missing for a month and is presumed dead. Margaret follows the texts on a macabre scavenger hunt that leads her to discover that her bestie is not who she thought she was. Wasps and other insects play a huge role in this story, but I hesitate to say more. Just trust me when I say you’re in for a wild, over-the-top, absolutely terrifying ride.
Model Home by Rivers Solomon
When I started this one, I immediately felt I was in the midst of a fever dream. The gorgeous language kept me reading, and I wasn’t disappointed. In this haunted house tale, the Maxwells move into an upper-middle-class gated community outside Dallas, where they happen to be the only Black family. Immediately, terrible things start to happen that may or may not be otherworldly. Either way, the family matriarch refuses to be pressured into giving up their home. The three Maxwell siblings eventually flee into adulthood, leaving their parents behind. But when they learn of their parents’ death, they’re compelled to return home and make sense of what really happened. You don’t find out until the end whether the hauntings are supernatural in nature, attributable to some more rational explanation, or all in the characters’ heads. I LOVE this dynamic, and I loved this book.
The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
In this dark, folkloric fantasy novella, Mohamed takes the fairy tale trope of two children lost in the woods and dials the horror up to 11. In this world, where a merciless tyrant has the populace on its knees, a deadly forest casts its pall. It is said that the forest is filled with ancient monsters, persistent ghosts, and other dangers; and that no one who enters it emerges alive. That is, except for one person: our protagonist, who is called upon by the hated tyrant to reenter the woods when his kids go missing. Veris is given one day to find those children and bring them back safely. Horrors ensue. What I most appreciate about this novel is how Mohamed interrogates who the true monsters actually are. Some of my favorite horror explores the wickedness of humanity.
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
OK. I know I said bees and wasps and stuff are my greatest fear. But you know what grosses me out the most? Eyeball stuff. This book opens with Ji-won’s mom eating fish eyes, something Kim describes in a way that is especially visceral and off-putting. But that’s not the end of it. As Ji-won grapples with the fact that her family is falling apart, she begins to dream about eyeballs, something that fills her not with disgust, but with rage and hunger. Soon she’s obsessed, and slowly losing her mind. In her unraveling, however, she finally finds the strength to do something about all the toxic men who surround her.
Feast While You Can by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta
When I read that this book was for readers of Nightbitch and We Ride Upon Sticks, I was already sold. Then I started to read the book itself and was immediately drawn in. Angelina Sicco is sleepwalking through life in her small, conservative town when an ancient and monstrous evil is suddenly awakened that seems to feed on passion. Angelina soon realizes that the only thing that repels it is the touch of her brother’s ex-girlfriend. That’s right. The key to fighting the monster is…queer love. Equal parts sexy and scary, this book deftly places the spotlight on queer life in a small town while simultaneously bringing all the thrills.
Old Wounds by Logan-Ashley Kisner
I feel as if this one hasn’t gotten as much play, but I’m a fan. Two transgender teens run away from home, looking for a better life. Instead, they end up in a small town where the locals sacrifice young women to the monster that lives in the woods. Unfortunately for those effed-up townsfolk, they don’t fully grasp who they’ve actually sent to their death. This book is an ode to the strength of transgender youth in the face of a society that fights them at every turn.
I know I’m only one person, and I’m a person with highly specific (wasps and eyeballs) fears. If you want to see which books others are heralding as the best of the year, check out Emily Martin’s favorite horror books of 2024, plus the best horror and fantasy books according to Barnes & Noble.