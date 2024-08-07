An Infestation of Insect-Related Horror

Steph Auteri is a journalist who has written for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Pacific Standard, VICE, and elsewhere. Her more creative work has appeared in Creative Nonfiction, under the gum tree, Poets & Writers, and other publications, and she is the Essays Editor for Hippocampus Magazine. Her essay, "The Fear That Lives Next to My Heart," published in Southwest Review, was listed as a Notable Essay in Best American Essays 2021. She also writes bookish stuff here and at the Feminist Book Club, is the author of A Dirty Word, and is the founder of Guerrilla Sex Ed. When not working, she enjoys yoga, embroidery, singing, cat snuggling, and staring at the birds in her backyard feeder. You can learn more at stephauteri.com and follow her on Insta/Threads at @stephauteri .

Have you ever experienced the dread that comes with hearing a disembodied buzzing in the room with you, only to see the slim leg of a paper wasp come creeping out from behind the blinds? Have you experienced the disgust that comes when you go to pick an errant hair away from your sweaty neck, only to realize it’s a click beetle? How do you feel when you see a silverfish scurry across your bathroom ceiling…a spotted lantern fly pinwheel toward you on a current of air…a hulking spider retreat into the dark, narrow space between your mailbox and your house’s siding?

I’ve had an irrational fear of creepy crawlies—mostly of the stinging sort—my entire life. I once slammed my elbow against a door jamb while attempting to run away from a skittering stink bug. Another time, I nearly got into a car accident when a yellow jacket landed on my steering wheel. Just the other day, I crawled across the passenger seat of my car, over the gear shift, eventually squeezing myself into place in the driver’s seat because a wasp was hovering alongside my side-view mirror.

So it may seem weird that I’m drawn to insect horror. But I’ve always loved facing my fears within the controlled context of a book. I find it fun and thrilling. I enjoy it so much, I even wrote my own insect horror.

And this year has seen an explosion of insect-related horror. An infestation, if you will.

The Fright Stuff Newsletter Ready for some thrills and chills? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of horror



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Below are some of my favorite works of insect horror, plus some forthcoming novels where those insects take center stage. I cannot wait to read them.

Regression by Cullen Bunn, Marie Enger, and Danny Luckert It was about seven years ago—still early on in my comics obsession—when I spotted this particular issue on the shelf of my LCS. I didn’t need to know anything about the premise. That horrifying, many-legged creature crawling on the protagonist’s ear was enough for me to know I had to have it. And in fact, this was the first horror comic series to end up on my pull list. In Regression, a man suffers from waking nightmares that typically involve him covered in creepy crawlies. When he agrees to engage in some past-life regression hypnotherapy, he is pulled into an occult conspiracy he didn’t see coming.

Cackle by Rachel Harrison Okay. So the arachnids in this lighthearted horror don’t take center stage, but they do act as familiars. The book centers around Annie, who has moved to a remote village in an attempt to start over, only to become besties with a woman who turns out to be a witch. But before she realizes her friend’s true identity, a small spider turns up in her apartment, one she eventually takes to carrying around in her pocket like a pet. It turns out the spider actually belongs to her new friend, and it’s one of many who help out around the house. Can Annie take this all in stride, or will she run screaming back to her old life?