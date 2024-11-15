My Favorite Horror Books of 2024

This book literally gave me nightmares. Horror Movie is deeply psychologically unsettling. As the reader, you are deep in the head of the main character here, which can be disorienting when your character plays a slasher in a cult horror film who can’t separate fiction from reality. Unsurprisingly, I’ve already gushed about all of these books in Read This Book because, of course, I’m trying to get as many people to read them as possible, so I will link to that recommendation here as well. Horror Movie is not only one of the best horror novels of the year, but it’s also my favorite novel of 2024.