The Best Book Titles of 2024, According to Goodreads
We love looking into a book’s marketing, and have explored things like this year’s best book covers and titles. Now, we can compare and contrast our best titles of the year so far with Goodreads’.
First off, we and the editors over at Goodreads seem to agree on The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monica Kim and Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle having eye-catching (eye-eating?) titles.
To that, Goodreads adds:
The Black Girl Survives in This One by Desiree S. Evans
How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi by Chris Balakrishnan
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
Gita Desai Is Not Here to Shut Up by Sonia Patel
How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley
Dear Dickhead by Virginie Despentes
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson
To read the entire list, visit Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- New Trailer for Season 2 of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER
- Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Black Dagger Brotherhood Author J.R. Ward to Release 4-Book Romantasy Series
- Project 2025 Architect Delays Book Until After the Election
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July