The Best Book Titles of 2024, According to Goodreads

We love looking into a book’s marketing, and have explored things like this year’s best book covers and titles. Now, we can compare and contrast our best titles of the year so far with Goodreads’.

First off, we and the editors over at Goodreads seem to agree on The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monica Kim and Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle having eye-catching (eye-eating?) titles.

To that, Goodreads adds:

The Black Girl Survives in This One by Desiree S. Evans

How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi by Chris Balakrishnan

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley

Gita Desai Is Not Here to Shut Up by Sonia Patel

How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley

Dear Dickhead by Virginie Despentes

I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson

To read the entire list, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.