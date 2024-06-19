My Favorite Book Titles of 2024 (So Far)

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I’ll be honest — I am a big proponent of reading books based on their covers. Of course, I don’t think that only good books have good covers or anything, since some great books have some real stinky covers, but book covers are a vital part of a book’s presentation. We know this because of how much care and money go into them. They can either be the thing that makes a book stand out amongst a sea of competitors or the thing that draws a parallel between a book and books like it. Sometimes, it’s both.

The book cover can’t be overstated as a key piece of book marketing, in other words. With that said, I think we give it its due. Several times throughout the year, I see fun roundups dedicated to exploring the best (or worst, if you want to get funky) book covers of the year. But book covers don’t exist in a vacuum, and, as someone who looks at many, varied lists of books each year, they’re not always what I see when I first hear of a book. What I do always see, though, is the title.