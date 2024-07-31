24 More of The Best 2024 Book Covers So Far

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Book cover design is interesting because it’s got to play to some trends, got to play to some conventions of genre and age category, and because it’s got to play to consumer tastes. We need book covers to sell a book — it’s the number one marketing opportunity for any title. But we need those covers to also give insight into the story and to be nice to look at and to be easy to render on mobile.

In April, I rounded up some of the best book covers of 2024 so far . Those were for books that published between January and the end of April. Now it’s time to revisit that roundup, but this time, it’s for books that published between May and the end of July. All of these books are available now for your reading and cover-appreciating needs.

Important to all of this is the team behind the cover’s creation. For too long and still to this day, cover designers and artists are rarely credited for their work. The time it takes to find this information is embarrassing in 2024, and still, many of the covers you’ll see below don’t have this information available. Publishers still don’t put it on the landing pages for these books, so it takes good Googling and a lot of luck to dig up names to credit. Unfortunately, this also makes it easier for AI-generated art to get through to book covers, which we have already seen this year.

In this second best covers roundup, I’ve done my best to credit artists and designers, and those without are not left off as a slight. For the sake of space, time, and, well, because this is a post about book covers and not necessarily the book contents, I’ve not posted descriptions of the books but short thoughts on what makes the cover stand out. You can grab the book description by clicking the link.

These covers are only for adult fiction (and this roundup has a couple of works of adult nonfiction, too). There are certainly whole posts with more rad covers for YA books and middle grade books and children’s books, and so on.

More of the Best Book Covers of 2024 So Far

All This and More by Peng Shepherd This is such a fun and clever cover. You know this is going to be a fantastical read because of what you get to peep inside each of the open doors, but you’re also left intrigued because those arrows don’t point in logical directions. It gives literary fantasy vibes in the best way. (As an aside: I read a lengthy page of details about this book on the publisher’s page but there’s not one mention of the team behind the cover art—why is this still acceptable to leave out? This isn’t a call out to this specific publisher, as this was the case for several books in this roundup).

Allow Me To Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli The US cover here is quite different from the UK edition, though it still holds onto its bold color and vibrant energy. The neon yellow carries into the author’s name, and though we cannot see the expression on the person’s face here, we can surmise it’s similar to the one on the other edition. The eyes peeking out from beneath the title-focused design give both the font and the design equal weight.