Riot Recommendation: 14 of the Best YA Books About Teen Royals

Do you remember that moment in The Princess Diaries where Mia becomes almost magically transformed into a princess? Long after the Disney princess days, there’s something so enthralling about the idea of suddenly finding yourself a teen royal. Maybe it’s because being a teenager is a time where you want to acquire more power over your own life — and what could be more powerful than being in line to command a whole country?

So we wanted to know what you think are the best YA books about teen royals. Whether they find themselves suddenly on a throne or have been preparing for the moment their whole lives, you let us know which books you love that star teenage royalty, and we’ve rounded them up into this list! So finish polishing your tiara and pick up one of these great teen royals reads.

The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot

Truly Madly Royally by Debbie Rigaud

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

American Royals by Katharine McGee

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake

The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton

The Selection by Kiera Cass

The Wrath and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh

Descendant of the Crane by Joan He

We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal

Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst

The Girl King by Mimi Yu

The Scorpion Rules by Erin Bow