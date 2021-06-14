Riot Recommendation: 14 of the Best YA Books About Teen Royals
Do you remember that moment in The Princess Diaries where Mia becomes almost magically transformed into a princess? Long after the Disney princess days, there’s something so enthralling about the idea of suddenly finding yourself a teen royal. Maybe it’s because being a teenager is a time where you want to acquire more power over your own life — and what could be more powerful than being in line to command a whole country?
So we wanted to know what you think are the best YA books about teen royals. Whether they find themselves suddenly on a throne or have been preparing for the moment their whole lives, you let us know which books you love that star teenage royalty, and we’ve rounded them up into this list! So finish polishing your tiara and pick up one of these great teen royals reads.
The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot
Truly Madly Royally by Debbie Rigaud
Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins
American Royals by Katharine McGee
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
The Selection by Kiera Cass
The Wrath and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh
Descendant of the Crane by Joan He
We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal
Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst
The Girl King by Mimi Yu
The Scorpion Rules by Erin Bow