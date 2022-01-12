Pick Your Next Mystery Read Based On Your Tea Preference

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? I have always enjoyed mysteries and what I enjoy the most about them is that there are different kinds of mysteries to dive into. Whether it be cozy mysteries or mysteries set in different periods, I rarely pass the opportunity to read a good whodunit with a good cup of tea.

I have one of those enormous mugs that can hold about 2–3 regular cups of tea. I love those mugs because I can slowly sip my favorite tea and get lost in whatever mystery book I am reading. However, like mystery books, tea can also set the mood and add to the atmosphere you are about to dive into. When I read All That Is Secret by Patricia Raybon, I choose to drink Stash Tea’s Cinnamon Vanilla Herbal Tea. I made it into a latte with my Subminimal NanoFoamer and frothy milk. The vanilla and cinnamon was a pleasing compliment as I read about Professor Annalee Spain’s journey to find out who killed her father.

So are you a spicy tea drinker? Do you love drinking holiday tea blends as you read a chilling mystery set during the winter? Or, are you a herbal blend fan who prefers fruits and flowers to rejoice lively in their mouth while reading a mystery that takes place somewhere warm or exotic? Take this quiz and find out what book you should read next based on the type of teas you like.

All The Results

Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes

Death in Daylesford by Kerry Greenwood

Midnight Hour by Abby L. Vandiver

Rhode Island Red by Charlotte Carter

Lightseekers by Femi Kayode

All That Is Secret by Patricia Raybon

God Rest Ye, Royal Gentlemen by Rhys Bowen

Good Girls Die First by Kathryn Foxfield

In The Company Of Witches by Auralee Wallace

House Of Glass Hearts by Leila Siddiqui

A Killer Sundae by Abby Collette

The Verifiers by Jane Pek