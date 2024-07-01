The Perfect Summer Bookmarks for Seasonal Vibes
There’s a meme that goes around periodically that validates for a lot of people why summer as a season is not great. As children, summer was often a period of freedom from responsibilities and for making lists of things that you wanted to do (bomb pops from the ice cream truck! Staying up all night to watch the stars! Marathoning a favorite book series in a hammock! Making a huge sandcastle!) But when you become an adult, work and other grown-up responsibilities make completing such a list difficult, if not impossible. What once felt like long weeks full of possibility and wonder collapse into long weeks of wondering how to handle child care, work, bills, and so forth.
But there’s always one light, whether you’re a summer lover or summer hater. It’s literally that: light. The longer days make for the perfect opportunity to find those pockets of time when you can take a break and sink into a good book. Be it ten minutes before you head to work, ten minutes at lunch, or maybe even a whole hour after the kids go to bed, take the opportunity to find a little bonus reading time in the summer with the seasonal treat that is these longer days.
When reality comes back and you’ve got to leave your reading nest? Then you’ll want to have the perfect bookmark at the ready. Why not just lean into the things that make summer so special with these summer bookmarks? We’ve got fruit, flowers, fauna, and more to help keep your place in your latest read.
Ready. Set. It’s summer bookmarks season.
Let’s kick this roundup off with some sparkly sunshine bookmarks that say it all: hello summer! $4.
Choose your favorite flavor of melted popsicle with these clever—and non-sticky!—3D printed bookmarks. $8.
If there’s anything that gives off summer vibes, it’s a retro camper like the ones pictured here. Grab a color of your choice in this fun magnetic bookmark. $4.50.
Okay, I spoke a little soon. Ice cream is the iconic image of all things summer, and this delicious bookmark has me wanting a bite out of each one. $3 and up.
Choose from among three gorgeous resin bookmarks that are all reminiscent of the beach. Sand, sea stars, and blue skies? I’m there. $11.50.
What’s your favorite summer fruit? If it’s cherry, strawberry, orange, or peach, then grab that bookmark—or, heck, grab one of each and add a tassel, too. Starting at $4 each.
If you are looking for a unique summer bookmark, this polymer clay sunflower with little lady bug is a winner. It’s sturdy with its metal base and one that will look so cool sitting on your table or beach chair. $21.
How adorable are these holographic gummy worm bookmarks? Too dang cute to eat, that’s for sure. $3 and up.
There are a few sizes to choose from with these fun farmers market bookmarks. The resin bookmark features vintage-style ads for market faves. $8 and up.
A mermaid shark? You bet it’s a mermaid shark magnetic bookmark. This one is hard not to smile at. $4.
Leaning into the theme of cute following our little mermaid shark is this bookmark featuring a wide-eyed frog on a toadstool. I typically think of frogs and mushrooms as fall flora and fauna, the bright colors here make it totally a summer bookmark. $3.50.
This little pool inner tube with a duck will save your book page as you climb into a pool and real inner tube. Grab this fun magnetic bookmark for $5.
Last but not least, grab yourself this bomb pop bookmark. Is there any more iconic dessert from the neighborhood ice cream truck? Probably not. $4.50 and up.
Looking for more bookmark options? We’ve got you covered. Check out these unique bookmarks, some personalized bookmarks, these creepy bookmarks, and/or these metal bookmarks.