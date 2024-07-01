Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The Perfect Summer Bookmarks for Seasonal Vibes

There’s a meme that goes around periodically that validates for a lot of people why summer as a season is not great. As children, summer was often a period of freedom from responsibilities and for making lists of things that you wanted to do (bomb pops from the ice cream truck! Staying up all night to watch the stars! Marathoning a favorite book series in a hammock! Making a huge sandcastle!) But when you become an adult, work and other grown-up responsibilities make completing such a list difficult, if not impossible. What once felt like long weeks full of possibility and wonder collapse into long weeks of wondering how to handle child care, work, bills, and so forth.

But there’s always one light, whether you’re a summer lover or summer hater. It’s literally that: light. The longer days make for the perfect opportunity to find those pockets of time when you can take a break and sink into a good book. Be it ten minutes before you head to work, ten minutes at lunch, or maybe even a whole hour after the kids go to bed, take the opportunity to find a little bonus reading time in the summer with the seasonal treat that is these longer days.

When reality comes back and you’ve got to leave your reading nest? Then you’ll want to have the perfect bookmark at the ready. Why not just lean into the things that make summer so special with these summer bookmarks? We’ve got fruit, flowers, fauna, and more to help keep your place in your latest read.

Ready. Set. It’s summer bookmarks season.

image of two pink bookmarks with yellow suns and glitter that say "hello summer."
Image from Bookmarked Magic on Etsy.

Let’s kick this roundup off with some sparkly sunshine bookmarks that say it all: hello summer! $4.

image of several melted popsicle bookmarks.
Image from ChameleonPrinting on Etsy

Choose your favorite flavor of melted popsicle with these clever—and non-sticky!—3D printed bookmarks. $8.

four different color retro van magnetic bookmarks
Image from LittleTurkeyShoppe on Etsy.

If there’s anything that gives off summer vibes, it’s a retro camper like the ones pictured here. Grab a color of your choice in this fun magnetic bookmark. $4.50.

Image of a colorful bookmark with ice cream cones on it.
Image from EmilyCromwellDesigns on Etsy

Okay, I spoke a little soon. Ice cream is the iconic image of all things summer, and this delicious bookmark has me wanting a bite out of each one. $3 and up.

Image of resin bookmarks
Image from Amandadesignsgifts

Choose from among three gorgeous resin bookmarks that are all reminiscent of the beach. Sand, sea stars, and blue skies? I’m there. $11.50.

Image of four colorful fruit bookmarks.
Image from oakhilldesignco on Etsy.

What’s your favorite summer fruit? If it’s cherry, strawberry, orange, or peach, then grab that bookmark—or, heck, grab one of each and add a tassel, too. Starting at $4 each.

image of a polymer clay bookmark that is a sunflower and ladybug.
Image from Sleepydenas on Etsy

If you are looking for a unique summer bookmark, this polymer clay sunflower with little lady bug is a winner. It’s sturdy with its metal base and one that will look so cool sitting on your table or beach chair. $21.

image of several colorful gummy worm shaped bookmarks
Image from sourgoblin on Etsy

How adorable are these holographic gummy worm bookmarks? Too dang cute to eat, that’s for sure. $3 and up.

Image of three differently sized resin bookmarks featuring farmers market advertisements.
Image from EdenandIvyDesigns

There are a few sizes to choose from with these fun farmers market bookmarks. The resin bookmark features vintage-style ads for market faves. $8 and up.

Image of a magnetic bookmark featuring a shark wearing a bikini.
Image from LompyArt

A mermaid shark? You bet it’s a mermaid shark magnetic bookmark. This one is hard not to smile at. $4.

Image of a bookmark with a frog and a mushroom.
Image from Prettypeachpressshop

Leaning into the theme of cute following our little mermaid shark is this bookmark featuring a wide-eyed frog on a toadstool. I typically think of frogs and mushrooms as fall flora and fauna, the bright colors here make it totally a summer bookmark. $3.50.

Image of a magnetic bookmark with a duck on a colorful intertube.
Image from hmpaperstudio

This little pool inner tube with a duck will save your book page as you climb into a pool and real inner tube. Grab this fun magnetic bookmark for $5.

Image of a white bookmark with red, white, and blue bomb pops on it.
Image from JPCStickerShop on Etsy.

Last but not least, grab yourself this bomb pop bookmark. Is there any more iconic dessert from the neighborhood ice cream truck? Probably not. $4.50 and up.

Looking for more bookmark options? We’ve got you covered. Check out these unique bookmarks, some personalized bookmarks, these creepy bookmarks, and/or these metal bookmarks.