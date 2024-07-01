The Perfect Summer Bookmarks for Seasonal Vibes

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

There’s a meme that goes around periodically that validates for a lot of people why summer as a season is not great. As children, summer was often a period of freedom from responsibilities and for making lists of things that you wanted to do (bomb pops from the ice cream truck! Staying up all night to watch the stars! Marathoning a favorite book series in a hammock! Making a huge sandcastle!) But when you become an adult, work and other grown-up responsibilities make completing such a list difficult, if not impossible. What once felt like long weeks full of possibility and wonder collapse into long weeks of wondering how to handle child care, work, bills, and so forth.

But there’s always one light, whether you’re a summer lover or summer hater. It’s literally that: light. The longer days make for the perfect opportunity to find those pockets of time when you can take a break and sink into a good book. Be it ten minutes before you head to work, ten minutes at lunch, or maybe even a whole hour after the kids go to bed, take the opportunity to find a little bonus reading time in the summer with the seasonal treat that is these longer days.