Unique, Sturdy, and Fun Metal Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I've used only two bookmarks the majority of my adult reading life. One is a wooden bookmark from a former boss who picked it up for me in Tasmania — it smells like the native Australian tree it came from. The other is a metal bookmark I saw in a store while traveling and, thanks to a fire alarm that went off in the middle of shopping, ended up not being purchased because after standing out in the cold with scores of others who'd been inside the store, I walked away and went back to my hotel. I found a friend with a store near them that had the bookmark, a metal rabbit inspired by Alice in Wonderland, sent them the cash, and got it in my hands. Fearful of losing my favorite metal bookmark, I recently purchased one in a different style and can now say I primarily use metal bookmarks to keep track of where I am in a book.

What I love about metal bookmarks is how sturdy they are, as well as how intricate they can be. I love the rabbit bookmark I have, with his long ears, sitting in a collection of toadstools. It's thin, flexible, and also nearly indestructible. The second metal bookmark I have is a cat in a winter coat, with a long tail perfect for hooking on top of a page.

I'm in awe of how many clever ways that metal bookmarks can be designed, and as a bonus, I love knowing how sturdy and reliable they are for the job. If you're in the market for a good bookmark, I can't recommend going this route enough. Pick out something you love and know that because it's metal, it's going to be with you for the long haul.

Let's take a peep at some of the incredible metal bookmarks you might want to add to your life.

Rad and Reliable Metal Bookmarks

Love the sakura? Then you're going to love this rose gold sakura bookmark. Swoon. $32

Whether you're looking for a nine-tailed fox, a deer, fish, swans, or other incredible animals inspired by Chinese design and mythos, you're going to find all that and more with these unbelievable metal bookmarks. $16 each.

I'm so very tempted to scoop up that lotus bookmark, but you can't go wrong with any of the options here, including the firefly, the cicada, the clover, the gingko leaf, and more. $10 and up.

Choose what kind of metal look you'd like with this hammered serpent bookmark. I love that you can use this at the top or the side of a page to mark your place. $17

Looking for something a little more simple in design? Make your own custom metal bookmark — or gift one, as this would make an excellent surprise for the reader in your life. $21 and up.

Another option for a custom metal bookmark is this long and narrow one. You can choose what it says, of course, but you can also decide whether you'd like a smooth or hammered finish. $18 and up.

One more customizable option is this long stem bookmark. I love that the entire length of the bookmark tucks into the book's gutter, while you can have a peep of something on top (perhaps a perfect place for an initial or monogram). $10

An absolutely beautiful globe bookmark. If you want to look at other options in this shop, you're not going to be disappointed with either the deer or the peacock. $10

Less intricate, but no less gorgeous, is this moon and stars metal bookmark. I'm a big fan of the castle here — this is a fantasy I'd like to live inside. $10

Do you take part in a midnight readers club? $12

This gingko leaf if one of the many options you can select from here and I think the tassel makes it look even cooler. $10

Calling all book dragons! $14

Want more metal dragon bookmark options? I've got you! $21 and up.

Choose an intricate metal bird bookmark, including a hummingbird or a swallow (and I believe that bottom one is a raven). $14

Or maybe you prefer a simple pink flamingo bookmark, also metal. $20

Build your own band with these metal music bookmarks. A set of eight will run you $16.

Not only is this a gorgeous whale bookmark, but the inclusion of celestial elements like the moon phases and constellations makes this even cooler. $20

This gold plated bookmark is just gorgeous. I want to hang out with that cat and that fish. $22 and up.

Last but not least, I know I don't need another rabbit bookmark, but these cuties make it so hard to resist. Grab a rabbit paw or a full-fledged rabbit bookmark. $3 each.

