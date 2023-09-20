Put Your Name (Or Face) On It: Personalized Bookish Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads. Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky. View All posts by Jamie Canaves

When I was growing up, things being personalized meant that in a store, there was a spinning rack with a bunch of pre-chosen names, and you were lucky if your name was popular enough to always be there. Mine was not, so I started associating “personalized” — and later on “customized” — with things created or embellished by artists and crafters. Now, with technology, not only are almost all personalized products blank for you to enter what you want — regardless of name commonality — but we can also shop from artists that don’t have to be local (even if Etsy has ruined their site being about artists).

This is where I should tell you this is what inspired me to find bookish items for book lovers that can be personalized and/or customized. But I’d be lying. The reason I was inspired to write this post, if I’m being totally honest, came to be because I found this first product so fun that I needed to share it with as many people as possible! Yes, I am easily entertained, but also, that is just a glorious and fun mug, and who wouldn’t want one?

Okay, I know readers’ tastes vary wildly, so I also found more items that you can either personalize with a name or even customize the colors of, from bookmarks to book organizers!

Your Face on a Romance Novel Mug ($15): Did I write this whole post because everyone needs to see the brilliance that is this mug that you can put your (or someone you love’s) face on beside a romance cover hunk? Yes.

Girl Reading Book Keychain ($17): Not only can you add your name and book titles (!), but you can also select the hairstyle, color, skin tone, and outfit!

Personalized Coloring Book Kids with Sticker Sheet ($15): As a big fan of never growing up, I personally find this wonderful, but also, I imagine it makes a great gift for kids.

Personalized Reading Journal ($50): For Jane Austin fans who like to have a reading journal!

Personalized Book Journal ($35): Want a reading journal but not necessarily with a Jane Austin quote on the cover? Here’s another option!

Personalized Storage Book Organizer ($22): This is a nice way to organize that TBR pile you may have next to your bed or sofa but also, also, if you are a very generous gifter, you can fill one of these up with books from someone’s wishlist (including a classroom’s) and gift it to them. Just saying.

Custom Reading Corner Sign ($26): You can hang this lovely sign above the storage book organizer!

Personalized Wood Engrave Light Book ($55): This is a great gift that can really be applied in so many ways — you imagine the book cover you want!

Personalized Hand Embroidered Corner Bookmark ($13): If you love embroidery, corner bookmarks, and your initial, this one is for you!

The holidays are (unbelievably) just around the corner, so if you’re looking for more bookish things to throw money at soon, you can stay up to date here.