12 Unique Bookmarks to Save Your Place
You’ve heard this story before, maybe told it a time or two: I have too many bookmarks. I’ve been a reader my whole life and that life is nearly four decades long: between the ones I’ve bought, the ones I’ve “borrowed,” and the one’s I’ve been gifted, that stack is thick. Does that stop me from buying more? C’mon now. You know me better than that.
The bookmarks that always catch my eye aren’t your typical paper rectangle versions (sssh, don’t tell them I said so). If a bookmark has a fun shape or texture, is made with cool materials, or is just about any kind of shiny, I’m intrigued. The selections I have for you below include a beautiful floral bat wing, an adorable felt mouse, a leather raven, and even some chickens! They’re all special in their own way and will keep those pages warm while you’re away.
I love goth stuff made pretty like this floral bat wing bookmark. Thinking about getting it as a tattoo. $8
How cute is that little dude! You can personalize this cat ribbon bookmark with your initial for just $10.
I love the idea of opening up a book and finding a little ghostie in the pages. A book boo, if you will (I’ll see myself out). $8
This felt mouse bookmark is on the pricier end for a bookmark, but look at him with his little book! and his little glasses! and his little self! $40
These gold metal floral bookmarks are so pretty and delicate. They’re like jewelry for your books, and they deserve. $9
I love the colors in this hummingbird bookmark. It’s leather, handmade, and perfect for nature lovers. $10
This one had me at “golden serpent,” then I saw the Shakespeare. Go off, Lady Mac. $11
It is one of my life’s goals to con a crow or raven into being my familiar. True story. So far my attempts have been unsuccessful, but this gorgeous leather raven bookmark will do for now. $11
I want this leather orca bookmark just to commemorate the great Orcanizing of 2023. Respect! $11
These wooden rose bookmarks are simple but lovely. They’re handmade and engraved on stained basswood, and come in a set of six. $9
One of these things is not like the other. Here’s some silicone chickens. $15
Lastly, some more book jewelry, but stabbier. These sword bookmarks are clip-ons and come in a pack of three of four, and you can pick from three different variety packs. $16
