12 Unique Bookmarks to Save Your Place

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides. View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

You’ve heard this story before, maybe told it a time or two: I have too many bookmarks. I’ve been a reader my whole life and that life is nearly four decades long: between the ones I’ve bought, the ones I’ve “borrowed,” and the one’s I’ve been gifted, that stack is thick. Does that stop me from buying more? C’mon now. You know me better than that. The bookmarks that always catch my eye aren’t your typical paper rectangle versions (sssh, don’t tell them I said so). If a bookmark has a fun shape or texture, is made with cool materials, or is just about any kind of shiny, I’m intrigued. The selections I have for you below include a beautiful floral bat wing, an adorable felt mouse, a leather raven, and even some chickens! They’re all special in their own way and will keep those pages warm while you’re away.