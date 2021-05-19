Seventeen years ago, Vanessa had an affair with her teacher Mr. Strane. She was 15 he was 42.

Now years later, a student has come forward with allegations against Strane. When she contacts Vanessa, asking her to speak out as well, Vanessa must rediscover if the relationship was consensual, as she interprets it to be, or will she come to terms with a past that she does not want to accept.