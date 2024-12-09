5 Giftable Romance Novels with Sprayed and Stenciled Edges
When you’re looking for a gift for your bookish friend, special and collector’s editions of romance novels with sprayed and stenciled edges are great for the holidays. Highly decorative page-edge painting and stenciling is something you can handle as a DIY project, and you can also get customized options from other online sellers. The decorated page edges usually include artwork or quotations that reference iconic moments from the book, with spraying to complement the cover colors. Fanbinding, the art of creating physical books of your favorite fanfictions, also integrates decorative edges. Penguin Clothbound Editions, Harper Muse Classics Painted Editions, and Oxford World’s Classics are still staples of a book lover’s shelf.
Publishers have caught up to the popularity of this collecting trend and have started including stenciling and colorful sprayed edges into first editions and special editions of beloved books. Romance fans are well-known collectors—I will always be susceptible to a new edition of Pride and Prejudice. If you’re going to have a shelf bursting with romance novels, why can’t they be colorful and artistic? While you’re choosing books to gift to your friends and family, you can also note your favorites to grow your own collection of highly decorated romance novels.
Giftable Romance Editions
The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
Talasyn and Alaric are on opposite sides of a war, and both represent the clashing forces that began it. Talasyn is brimming with light magic, while Alaric is heir to the Night Empire. When the two are thrust together in an arranged marriage, they have to figure out how to exist in the same room without killing each other. The Hurricane Wars are bigger than both of them, and they both have to find a way to end it. The sprayed and stenciled special edition of the first book shows the battle between light and dark. The second book in the series, Monsoon Rising, also has a special edition.
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
What if your ex, who you haven’t spoken to in four years, was suddenly next to you in the most romantic cities in Europe? That’s the uncomfortable situation Theo and Kit find themselves in during their three-week food and wine tour of France, Spain, and Italy. It’s a truly sumptuous read, perfect for anyone in the midst of winter blues who wants to dream of summer vacation. The decorative edges include landmarks of the cities Theo and Kit visit and the book’s thesis: “Some things are better together.”
Under the Oak Tree: Volume 1 (The Novel) by Suji Kim
This hardcover edition of the beloved webnovel Under the Oak Tree is a gorgeous addition to a collector’s shelf. As well as the sprayed and stenciled edges, there’s a ribbon bookmark. Lady Maximilian grew up sheltered in a castle in order to protect her family’s reputation. After she married the knight, Sir Riftan, he immediately left her. Years later, he’s back and celebrated as a hero, and he intends to pick up where he left off with Maxi.
Beach Read: Deluxe Edition by Emily Henry
If you’re a romance fan, you’ve probably read or heard of Emily Henry. The new hardcover edition of her 2020 breakout novel includes a new epilogue for the beloved couple, January and Augustus. The edges are also sprayed to mimic the ocean they find themselves living by for the summer. One summer, January is dealing with writer’s block at a beach house and failing to write her next great romance novel. Her enemy, Augustus, is at the house next door also struggling to write, but his genre is literary fiction. They agree to swap genres for the summer and find out how much they have in common.
The House in the Cerulean Sea: Special Edition by TJ Klune
Multiple TJ Klune books now have special editions with sprayed edges, including his Green Creek series. This cozy fantasy is one that romance fans recommend constantly because it hits all the right emotional buttons, and the magic is lovely. The blue-sprayed pages recall Linus and Arthur on their tiny, magical island. When Linus Baker leaves his little house and cat to take care of a group of wayward magical orphans, he realizes opening up isn’t as scary as he thought. He also connects with the caretaker, Arthur, and they both work to save the magical world and the children they care for.
