5 Giftable Romance Novels with Sprayed and Stenciled Edges

When you’re looking for a gift for your bookish friend, special and collector’s editions of romance novels with sprayed and stenciled edges are great for the holidays. Highly decorative page-edge painting and stenciling is something you can handle as a DIY project, and you can also get customized options from other online sellers. The decorated page edges usually include artwork or quotations that reference iconic moments from the book, with spraying to complement the cover colors. Fanbinding, the art of creating physical books of your favorite fanfictions, also integrates decorative edges. Penguin Clothbound Editions, Harper Muse Classics Painted Editions, and Oxford World’s Classics are still staples of a book lover’s shelf.

Publishers have caught up to the popularity of this collecting trend and have started including stenciling and colorful sprayed edges into first editions and special editions of beloved books. Romance fans are well-known collectors—I will always be susceptible to a new edition of Pride and Prejudice. If you’re going to have a shelf bursting with romance novels, why can’t they be colorful and artistic? While you’re choosing books to gift to your friends and family, you can also note your favorites to grow your own collection of highly decorated romance novels.