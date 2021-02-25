6 Books To Help You Understand Your South Asian Heritage

The Indian epic of The Mahabharata has not been kind to its women. In an attempt to rectify that, Divakaruni has reimagined this magnificent epic from the point of view of Panchaali, wife of the Pandavas. This novel traces Panchaali’s birth in the fire, her marriage to her five husbands who were cheated out of their inheritance, her strategic confrontations with her mother-in-law, her friendship with Krishna, and her illicit attraction to her husbands’ biggest enemy. A nuanced tale of love, loss, and redemption, this book is a must-read for anyone trying to dig deeper into Indian epics.