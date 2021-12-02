It’s Snow Good To Ski You: 12 of the Best Books About Skiing and Snowboarding

National Geographic Books This ultimate skier and snowboarder bucket list, from celebrated runs in Alta, Utah, to the challenge of Switzerland's 4 Vallees races through 100 energizing snowy experiences for all levels. Filled with beautiful National Geographic photography, wisdom from experts, need-to-know travel information, and practical tips, this inspirational guide offers the planet's best ski and snowboarding experiences on breathtaking slopes around the world and makes a great gift!

To everything, turn, turn, turn: Each of the four seasons has its fans, if you live in an area where you get the different seasons. Summer is for surfers and beach bums, fall is for leaf peepers, spring is for…okay, I’m not really sure what people are excited for in spring. Spring training? The end of winter? But winter sure has its die-hard fans. There are lots of amazing winter activities to do, and one of the most popular involves hitting the slopes! If you’re a fan of strapping equipment to your feet and hurtling downhill at varying speeds, or just like looking at breathtaking images of wintery wonderlands, this list of 12 of the best books about skiing and snowboarding is for you!

From how-to guides about getting started at skiing and snowboarding, to leveling up in the sports, to coffee tables books about the best slopes and the most stylish skiers, to memoirs written by professionals, there is something here covering most of the aspects of these sports! It should be pointed out that while there are very few books about skiing and snowboarding available from authors of color, the sports are growing more diverse every year. To learn more, check out the excellent articles about African American snowboarders and skiers, and read about the persistent racism in the sports.

Unbound: A Story of Snow & Self Discovery by Steph Jagger Jagger decided to walk away from her life with nothing but her her ski equipment and her laptop. She sold everything else and traveled North and South America, Asia, Europe, and New Zealand, with the goal of skiing four million vertical feet in a year. This is an account of her global adventure in the snow.

Powder: The 50 Greatest Ski Runs on the Planet by Patrick Thorne Thorne, a journalist, set a goal for himself of skiing every available location on the planet. This is a comprehensive look at 50 of those spots, with commentary from Thorne based on his expertise.

Breakthrough on the New Skis: Say Goodbye to the Intermediate Blues by Lito Tejada-Flores If you’re looking to transform your skiing skills from ordinary to extraordinary, pick up this reissued guide. Tejada-Flores, a skiing expert, breaks down the moves you need in easy-to-follow steps to become the fabulous skier you’ve always known you are.

The Stylish Life: Skiing by Gabrielle le Breton And whether you love skiing, or just glamorous coffee table books, this is a great look as people being dashing in the snow. It features vintage photos of celebrities and other glamorpusses striking a pose on the slopes.

Take It All On Board: 8 Steps To Mastering The Slope & Life With Confidence by Kate Mackay Certified Performance Coach Kate Mackay details her journey from beginner snowboarding to BASI instructor training. Using the lessons she learned, she’ll help you achieve the goals you’ve always dreamed of, on and off the slopes.

Fifty Places to Ski and Snowboard Before You Die: Downhill Experts Share the World’s Greatest Destinations by Chris Santella And if you’re such a snow bunny that you can’t learn enough about the incredible slope destinations around the world, then pick up this book of beautiful full-color photographs of 50 of them, chosen by experts.

Inspired: Pursuit of Progress by Kelly Clark Clark is a four time Olympian, three-time Olympic medalist, and the winningest athlete in snowboarding history. She talks about the hard work, faith, and dedication that got her to the top of her game.

The Fall Line: America’s Rise to Ski Racing’s Summit by Nathaniel Vinton Drawing on more than a decade of research and interviews with some of the biggest names in skiing, Vinton details the past, present, and future of the exhilarating competitive sport of downhill skiing, and how the U.S. Team mastered the slopes.

Mastering Snowboarding by Hannah Teter and Tawnya Schultz Olympic gold medalist and X Games champion Teter and expert snowboard writer Schultz teamed up to bring you the tips you need to be a snowboarding wizard. From the equipment to the moves, they’ll have you pushing powder like a pro in no time.

Ultimate Skiing by Ron LeMaster Ski instructor, coach, and technique expert LeMaster will help you take your ski skills and boost them into the next level. Learn how to move like the masters in no time in this easy-to-follow guide, which includes full-color photo montages and 3D diagrams.