Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January–June 2022

As an AAPI reader, I’m always looking for AAPI stories to read. Sometimes I learn about an AAPI perspective that’s completely different from my own. Other times, I come away seeing myself more clearly. In the case of Days of Distraction, it was the latter. Reading this book offered the usual thrill of recognition, but it also challenged me in ways that were really uncomfortable — and really important. Much of the story made me feel seen in a positive way. Like the AAPI protagonist, I’ve found myself, more than once, becoming slowly discontented with a chosen career. Like her, I’ve felt invisible as an Asian woman in a workplace that embraces a white, boy’s-club culture. These scenes made me feel warm and comforted. I’m not the only one. But when I got to the part of the story when the character begins to harbor doubts about her relationship with her white boyfriend, I felt exposed in a much more unsettling way. Before I met my husband, I exclusively dated white men, but unlike the character, I never fully explored that particular behavior. I began questioning myself: During those years, had I been guilty of acting on an AAPI sentiment of white worship? Had I simply been a stereotype trying to climb a social ladder? I’d never thought so, but all of a sudden, I wasn’t so sure. I’m still not sure, but I’m glad I’m thinking more deeply about it. I’m constantly reckoning with what it means to live as an AAPI woman in America, and I can only grow when I’m forced to confront the hardest kinds of questions. Bravo to Alexandra Chang for writing an AAPI story that does just that.

—Stacey Megally