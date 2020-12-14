20 Reading Accessories Perfect for the Book Lover in Your Life

Few things stress me out more than procrastinating on holiday gift-giving. I try to get mine done early on—and, since many of my friends are avid readers, it’s usually a fun process looking through bookish gifts they might enjoy. These 20 reading accessories are great for making on-the-go reading a little easier or making home reading even cozier. Plus, if you need to find a gift or stocking stuffer for your favorite book lover, look no further than here.

Make your reading nook smell as good as it looks with a Books and Coffee candle! This candle has notes of coffee, vanilla, and hazelnuts. $16.

This book page holder can be personalized with an engraving of your choice. Perfect accessory for reading in bed! $7 and up.

This reading light is ready to go anywhere you need some extra illumination. Plus, it’s rechargeable to make nighttime reading that much easier. $24.

Want to make your home library a little more organized? Mark your books with a personalized bookplate stamp. $23 and up.

Decorate you reading corner with a bookish poster. This poster is durable and fingerprint-resistant to keep it in excellent condition. $22 and up.

This cozy pillow will keep you comfortable while enjoying a good book. Look closely: all of the text comes from Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve’s Beauty and the Beast. $39.

Keep your ereader safe with this hand-crocheted tablet sleeve. With this sleeve on hand, you’re sure to avoid scratches while traveling with your ereader. $29.

This book stand is perfect for studying or comfortable hands-free reading. Plus, it’s foldable so you can bring it anywhere you can take a book. $11. (Find more book holders here.)

To me, life’s just better with a book and a drink. This cozy book mug is perfect for holding your tea or drink of choice while you read. $13.

This book log will help you keep track of your favorite reads. Never forget the title of a favorite read again! $13.

Decorate your bookshelves with a touch of the Bard. These literary bookends are sure to keep your books in place with style. $28.

Bring some nostalgia into your next library trip with this tote bag. Plus, each purchase from this company helps fund book donations and literary programs for those in need. $20.

Nothing’s worse than accidentally dropping your favorite book in the tub. Using this bath tray, you can read while relaxing with more peace of mind. $50. (Find more wooden book stands here.)

Put on some bookish socks to keep your feet warm while reading somewhere chilly. Plus, they’ll be sure to keep others from interrupting your reading time! $15.

What better way to mark your spot than with a cute little puppy bookmark? These chihuahuas are all ready to read along with you. $9.

This literary face mask doubles as your next reading list. Each title featured is a commonly banned book. $9 and up.

Smell like what you love: a good book. This fragrance is reminiscent of old parchment with hints of scotch pine and vanilla.

This book pouch will keep your next favorite read snug and secure. It’s made of a durable fabric with flat corners to prevent books from getting damaged while you’re out and about. $20 and up.

This Sherlock Holmes-themed drink is truly a “novel-tea” item! Brew up a cup of tea that’s sure to get your morning off to a bookish start. $14.

If you’re reading on a chilly night, this hooded blanket will keep you warm. Ideal for bookish pet lovers! $89.