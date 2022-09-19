20 Fun New Bookish Stickers to Snag

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Back in February, I did a roundup of some badass book stickers, and y’all, I’ve found such a great cache of bookish stickers that I needed to do another roundup. None of these will be repeats, meaning that you’ll have a whole array of new bookish stickers to slap on those back-to-school ready notebooks and water bottles (and if you’re not doing the back to school thing, slap these bad boys anywhere your heart desires).

I’ve not included stickers that are specific to a book or an author, as I wanted to encompass as broad a love of books and reading as possible. You can find some additional library stickers, as well as some awesome Shakespeare stickers, in these posts. I HAVE included a couple of stickers that’ll get you in the mindset for creepy season, which is closer than it feels.

One thing that’s great about bookish stickers is they’re affordable, so go ahead and treat yourself. You deserve it, and frankly, we live on a giant rock floating in space, so own your nerdery and enjoy it.

I said it before and I’ll say it again: I think we’re able to enjoy stickers in a new way as adults, so go ahead and let yourself do just that. Let’s dive on in.

Fun New Bookish Stickers Starting off strong with a skeleton enjoying a book. The colors here are especially great. $3.50 and up, depending on size.

This book worm is too dang cute. The beanie! $4.

Meow! I would not mind this cute cat and these fun flowers hanging out with me while I read. Cat on a book sticker, $5.

Satisfy your fictional wanderlust with these fantasy themed bookish sticker. $5 and up, depending on size.

Are you a tea and books kind of person? You’ll want this sweet sticker. $4.

Audiobook reading IS reading. Remind the haters with these #audiobookscount sticker. $3 and up, with various size and color options.

Indie bookstores your jam? Show off your support with these magical sticker. $3.

Into dark and magical books? This stack is for you. $4.

I am obsessed with these take on Pantone swatches. Grab yourself a Romance Reader booktone. $2.50.

This entire shop is SO flipping cute, so picking a single sticker to highlight was tough. But I think this owl reading outside a bookstore — that is in the shape of a book! — is a good one. $3.50.

Keep it simple with this read more sticker. $4.

All of the ~main character energy~ in this sticker. $3.50.

Want an LGBTQ+ book stack sticker? Choose your player. The above is a rainbow stack, but you can pick from several options. $3.50.

This one marries the colorful fun on its floral book cover with a font that’s got just enough edge to be a warning. $3.50.

This book lover sticker has all of the groovy vintage vibes. $3.50 and up, depending on size.

Pick your genre of choice with these stickers. $2.50.

This reader sticker is inspired by Scrabble tiles, and I am here for it. $3 and up with some options to choose from.

Can you imagine having EIGHT arms to carry all of your books? No wonder this octopus is an expert book hauler. $3.50.