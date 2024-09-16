Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items

Like many of my fellow readers, I eagerly look forward to each change in season as a time to switch up my reading. For those who like to read seasonally, fall presents the opportunity to visit cozy bookstores, streets dusted with autumn leaves, and ancient castles, all through the power of books. Whether your fall reading leans toward cozy stories, campus novels, or horror, there’s something about the shift in the year that invites us to shift our reading as well and this can also mean changing up the decor in our homes and reading nooks.

Below, you’ll find small items you can either swap out seasonally or leave up all year long to bring some autumnal feel to your reading spaces. From hobbit houses surrounded by pumpkins to charming bookstores and rainy days, there is plenty of art to help inspire your own reading this season. And there are plenty of ways to show your love of reading and decorate for fall at the same time, whether through some repurposed books now covered with autumn leaves or delightful pumpkins made out of book pages. Whatever you choose, these bookish decor items for fall will help you jump into a new reading season.