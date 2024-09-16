Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items
Like many of my fellow readers, I eagerly look forward to each change in season as a time to switch up my reading. For those who like to read seasonally, fall presents the opportunity to visit cozy bookstores, streets dusted with autumn leaves, and ancient castles, all through the power of books. Whether your fall reading leans toward cozy stories, campus novels, or horror, there’s something about the shift in the year that invites us to shift our reading as well and this can also mean changing up the decor in our homes and reading nooks.
Below, you’ll find small items you can either swap out seasonally or leave up all year long to bring some autumnal feel to your reading spaces. From hobbit houses surrounded by pumpkins to charming bookstores and rainy days, there is plenty of art to help inspire your own reading this season. And there are plenty of ways to show your love of reading and decorate for fall at the same time, whether through some repurposed books now covered with autumn leaves or delightful pumpkins made out of book pages. Whatever you choose, these bookish decor items for fall will help you jump into a new reading season.
I love the details in this piece, from the dog and his tiny toy to the series pictured on the shelves. This print is the perfect scene of a blustery, reading day. $20
Capture the delights of fall: sweaters, books, pumpkins, and hot drinks, with this print. $25
I love the colors the artist chose for this print, as well as the book titles that put you in mind of a cozy, autumn day. $16
Celebrate the change in seasons with this autumnal watercolor painting and Brontë quote. $14
The bookshop and café in this print look like a dream to visit, from the coffee cups and reading chairs to the beautiful fall scene outside. $20
I love the vibrant colors and tons of pumpkins the artist used in this portrait of a hobbit house in fall. $15
I love Brooklyn Swenson’s modern, folk art and the way she incorporates nature and color into her work. For fall, this portrait of a mother reading to her children is gorgeous. $28
For Anne of Green Gables fans, Swenson also offers this print with Anne’s famous October quote. $28
Transport yourself to the Shire this fall via this candle with scents of leaves, figs, and cedar wood. $26
This up-cycled stack of autumn leaves books would look beautiful on a bookshelf or coffee table. $15
This fall book stack features vintage plaid and classic fall colors to help you decorate for fall. $15
Add book-themed, fall decor anywhere you’d like with these pumpkins that are made out of book pages and available in multiple colors. $46
