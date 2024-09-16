Bookshop and cafe made of bricks in the fall
Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items

Like many of my fellow readers, I eagerly look forward to each change in season as a time to switch up my reading. For those who like to read seasonally, fall presents the opportunity to visit cozy bookstores, streets dusted with autumn leaves, and ancient castles, all through the power of books. Whether your fall reading leans toward cozy stories, campus novels, or horror, there’s something about the shift in the year that invites us to shift our reading as well and this can also mean changing up the decor in our homes and reading nooks.

Below, you’ll find small items you can either swap out seasonally or leave up all year long to bring some autumnal feel to your reading spaces. From hobbit houses surrounded by pumpkins to charming bookstores and rainy days, there is plenty of art to help inspire your own reading this season. And there are plenty of ways to show your love of reading and decorate for fall at the same time, whether through some repurposed books now covered with autumn leaves or delightful pumpkins made out of book pages. Whatever you choose, these bookish decor items for fall will help you jump into a new reading season.

Print of a woman reading while it's fall outside.
Image from Shelley Couvillion on Etsy.

I love the details in this piece, from the dog and his tiny toy to the series pictured on the shelves. This print is the perfect scene of a blustery, reading day. $20

Colorful print with line drawings of books, pumpkins, coffee, and sweaters in autumn colors.
Image from Glorias Alley on Etsy.

Capture the delights of fall: sweaters, books, pumpkins, and hot drinks, with this print. $25

Blue background with three books, a candle, and orange leaves in the center.
Image from Steph Stewart UK on Etsy.

I love the colors the artist chose for this print, as well as the book titles that put you in mind of a cozy, autumn day. $16

Watercolor of barn and fall trees with quote from Emily Bronte: "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."
Image from Sweet Berries Art on Etsy.

Celebrate the change in seasons with this autumnal watercolor painting and Brontë quote. $14

Bookshop and cafe made of bricks in the fall
Image from Honey Paper Co. on Etsy.

The bookshop and café in this print look like a dream to visit, from the coffee cups and reading chairs to the beautiful fall scene outside. $20

Doorway to a hobbit house in the fall surrounded by pumpkins.
Image from Isabella Fay Arts on Etsy.

I love the vibrant colors and tons of pumpkins the artist used in this portrait of a hobbit house in fall. $15

Portrait of a woman reading to two children on a porch swing with an autumn scene in the background
Image from Brooklyn Swenson on Etsy.

I love Brooklyn Swenson’s modern, folk art and the way she incorporates nature and color into her work. For fall, this portrait of a mother reading to her children is gorgeous. $28

Print with quote "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers"-Anne of green Gables surrounded by fall items
Image from Brooklyn Swenson on Etsy.

For Anne of Green Gables fans, Swenson also offers this print with Anne’s famous October quote. $28

Fall in the Shire candle being held
Image from Golden Fox Apothecary on Etsy.

Transport yourself to the Shire this fall via this candle with scents of leaves, figs, and cedar wood. $26

Two books covered in autumn leaves print paper and tied with twine
Image from Vintage and Cottage on Etsy.

This up-cycled stack of autumn leaves books would look beautiful on a bookshelf or coffee table. $15

Three books in fall colors that read "falling leaves" "autumn skies" "hello fall"
Image from The Crafty Obsession Co. on Etsy.

This fall book stack features vintage plaid and classic fall colors to help you decorate for fall. $15

Pumpkins made out of book pages
Image from Lushs Creations on Etsy.

Add book-themed, fall decor anywhere you’d like with these pumpkins that are made out of book pages and available in multiple colors. $46

