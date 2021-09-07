Quiz: Which Kids’ SFF graphic Novel Should You Read Next?
Kids love graphic novels. Can you blame them? Nothing beats a cool story with some dope art to accompany it. After all, a lot of readers started by reading comics and graphic novels to feed their imagination. But now there seems to be a market full of graphic novels for everyone. It’s understandable if you feel overwhelmed by what books to buy. It sometimes seems as if there is always a new graphic novel for kids to stan over.
Luckily, you can find graphic novels to address several serious conversations as well as day-to-day conversations. Parents and adults can use graphic novels as a way to break the iceberg with the young people in their lives.
So what are you reading lately, young readers? Are you looking to expand your horizons? If you are looking to adventure into some new titles you haven’t read or may want to try, take this quiz for a spin. Take this perfect opportunity to find some new titles you can introduce to your friends. Or better yet, use this quiz to discover a graphic novel that will help you navigate difficult conversations. Whether it is with your parents, your friends or even yourself, there is something for everyone.
Scroll down to see all the possible results after you take the quiz!
Arlo Draws An Octopus by Lori Mortensen
Luke on the Loose by Harry Bliss
Little Robot by Ben Hatke
New Kid by Jerry Kraft
Suee and the Shadow by Ginger Ly
Miles Morales by Justin A. Reynolds
Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven By Kami Garcia
I Am Not Starfire Mariko Tamaki
Quincredible by Rodney Barnes