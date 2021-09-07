Quiz: Which Kids’ SFF graphic Novel Should You Read Next?

HarperCollins Kids A new middle grade graphic novel, perfect for fans of Hilda! When Iris and her best friend Sam stumble upon a mysteriously dry river on the outskirts of their tiny town, they’re led to a mysterious discovery: a hidden city, lost in time and overflowing with secrets. As they explore this once flooded relic, Iris and Sam unearth a forgotten tale of friendship and disaster that seems curiously familiar. When the past and present finally collide, they must each take a leap of faith to reconnect before they’re swept away.

Kids love graphic novels. Can you blame them? Nothing beats a cool story with some dope art to accompany it. After all, a lot of readers started by reading comics and graphic novels to feed their imagination. But now there seems to be a market full of graphic novels for everyone. It’s understandable if you feel overwhelmed by what books to buy. It sometimes seems as if there is always a new graphic novel for kids to stan over.

Luckily, you can find graphic novels to address several serious conversations as well as day-to-day conversations. Parents and adults can use graphic novels as a way to break the iceberg with the young people in their lives.

So what are you reading lately, young readers? Are you looking to expand your horizons? If you are looking to adventure into some new titles you haven’t read or may want to try, take this quiz for a spin. Take this perfect opportunity to find some new titles you can introduce to your friends. Or better yet, use this quiz to discover a graphic novel that will help you navigate difficult conversations. Whether it is with your parents, your friends or even yourself, there is something for everyone.

Scroll down to see all the possible results after you take the quiz!

Arlo Draws An Octopus by Lori Mortensen

Luke on the Loose by Harry Bliss

Little Robot by Ben Hatke

New Kid by Jerry Kraft

Suee and the Shadow by Ginger Ly

Miles Morales by Justin A. Reynolds

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven By Kami Garcia

I Am Not Starfire Mariko Tamaki

Quincredible by Rodney Barnes