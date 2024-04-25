Books on Parenting and Pregnancy for the First-Time Parent

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last year, I became a first-time parent to identical twin girls. As my nurse/midwife will tell you, I’m someone who needs all of the information and data. But because I was living with the very real possibility that children wouldn’t happen for me, I avoided books about pregnancy and parenting until the day my husband and I saw (and were surprised by) two tiny beans on screen at our IVF clinic. After that day, I got on the internet and looked at ALL the lists. JK—as many who’ve Googled before me and will Google after do or will come to know, that’s an impossible feat. There is no end, it seems, to the market for books about parenting and pregnancy and so no end to the lists of books on this subject. As a first-time parent, I was completely overwhelmed by the options out there—I’m still overwhelmed. That said, what I offer today is more of a personal look at a set of books and why they interest me as someone who very recently went through it and is trying to learn a lot but doesn’t have much spare time. I found it more helpful to get personal recommendations from stray conversations with my sisters-in-law who have small children, than it was to parse impersonal, random-feeling lists. I did end up getting some books off of those lists (particularly books about growing and raising twins) but found that many of them were dated or offered less substance and more smarmy platitudes than I was looking for.