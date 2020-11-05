4 Opera Books To Shake Up Your Playlist

I’m going to assume that most English speakers who are new to opera are also new to Chinese opera. This Asian cultural cornerstone is not to be missed, and this book is a great introduction. Not only does it display Chinese opera’s legendary stylistic elements (seriously: between the costumes, the makeup, and the acrobatics, it’s a big deal) but it relates the stories that play out so compellingly on the stage, many of which will be new to western audiences.

If you have a chance to see some Chinese opera, don’t miss it, but if you’re not culturally Chinese, definitely have a gander at this work first so that you have some context. There are a lot of opera books that focus on Chinese theater, but many of them are actually written and published only in Chinese. If you don’t read the language yourself, this work is a bit of a gem.