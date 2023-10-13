Nonfiction About Witches, Ghosts, and Other Odd Creatures

“Do you believe in unicorns?” asks my 9-year-old, who insists she is a caticorn cloaked in human form.

I look at her and consider my words carefully.

“Well…” I say. “I want to believe.”

I pause, wanting to be honest but also not wanting to stomp all over my child’s faith in magic.

“They’re called mythical creatures,” I finally say, “because they’re considered to be myths. People don’t think they actually exist.”