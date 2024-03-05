15 New Romance Books to Look Forward to in March 2024

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Happy March, romance readers! We’ve been promised some version of an early Spring this year, and boy do we feel it in Arizona, where it is currently 80 degrees. (This doesn’t bode well for the Arizona summer, which already has the potential for 120-degree days.) But for those of us who might still be digging out of the extensive El Niño snowfall, there’s nothing quite like some steamy books to warm us up while we wait for the sun to come back!

There are a variety of different kinds of new romance books coming out, from big names and lesser-known ones. There are a few highly anticipated reads, like Kennedy Ryan’s This Could Be Us, and some surprise releases from familiar favorites. We’ll get lots of fake dating (and when I say lots, I mean lots), older protagonists, and second-chance romance. There are books that are bound to tear us poor readers into pieces, while others will make sure we can’t read without a smile on our faces. There are a lot of books that are parts of continuing series (some of which I didn’t realize would even be parts of series!), while others are starting us in a whole new universe. There are novellas and Long Reads and some other books that sit in that nice middle zone. There are sensible characters and people who might drive you to drink with their choices. No matter what you might be looking for, there’s something for you coming out this month.