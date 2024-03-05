15 New Romance Books to Look Forward to in March 2024
Happy March, romance readers! We’ve been promised some version of an early Spring this year, and boy do we feel it in Arizona, where it is currently 80 degrees. (This doesn’t bode well for the Arizona summer, which already has the potential for 120-degree days.) But for those of us who might still be digging out of the extensive El Niño snowfall, there’s nothing quite like some steamy books to warm us up while we wait for the sun to come back!
There are a variety of different kinds of new romance books coming out, from big names and lesser-known ones. There are a few highly anticipated reads, like Kennedy Ryan’s This Could Be Us, and some surprise releases from familiar favorites. We’ll get lots of fake dating (and when I say lots, I mean lots), older protagonists, and second-chance romance. There are books that are bound to tear us poor readers into pieces, while others will make sure we can’t read without a smile on our faces. There are a lot of books that are parts of continuing series (some of which I didn’t realize would even be parts of series!), while others are starting us in a whole new universe. There are novellas and Long Reads and some other books that sit in that nice middle zone. There are sensible characters and people who might drive you to drink with their choices. No matter what you might be looking for, there’s something for you coming out this month.
New Romance Books Out March 2024
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
In the second Skyland book, Kennedy Ryan reintroduces us to Soledad, a friend of Before I Let Go’s Yasmen, who has been dealing with an unhappy marriage and an unsatisfying life. When both of those things go up in flames, Soledad has to deal with rediscovering herself while also maintaining the life her kids are used to living. When she encounters a potential new love, everything in her heart is saying yes, even as the world says no.
The Boyfriend Subscription by Steven Salvatore
In a story very reminiscent of Pretty Woman, we meet Teddy, who finds himself on his last legs in the expensive city that is New York, and Cole, an app designer who needs to present a specific image of himself to the world. When they meet, it makes sense for Teddy to pretend to be Cole’s boyfriend as long as they never kiss and never fall in love. What could possibly happen in one week? A lot, that’s what.
In a Not So Perfect World by Neely Tubati Alexander
Continuing the fake relationship trend, Sloane is a game designer who has somehow made a promise to her new employers that she would remain single and focus on her work. But when Hot Neighbor Charlie invites her on an all-expenses-paid trip as long as she pretends to be his new girlfriend (in order to make the old one jealous), how can she possibly say no? Of course, time alone at a romantic resort with a great guy who she already kind of likes…That might lead to something she can’t help.
The Love Remedy by Elizabeth Everett
How about some historical mystery? Victorian apothecary Lucinda Peterson has come up with a salve that can be helpful to many, until the formula goes missing. While she suspects it’s been stolen by a rival apothecary, she enlists the help of Jonathan Thorpe, the grumpy investigator who has been assigned her case. As the pair dig deeper into the mystery of the theft, the prickly apothecary and the stone-faced single father grow to see more in each other.
The Reluctant Heartthrob by Jackie Lau
This follow-up to The Sitcom Star is the second book in the Chu’s Restaurant duology and continues the story of the group of folks on a popular television show finding love in unexpected places. After talking to him on a dare and going home with him that night, Robyn discovers that the hot guy she slept with is one of the stars of Canada’s popular new sitcom. She freaks out and leaves without saying goodbye but can’t help but come back to retrieve her favorite bra. And then…well…what if they dated?
The Other Side of Disappearing by Kate Clayborn
Kate Clayborn is back and ready to hit us again right in the feels. This time, she introduces us to Jess, who has spent the past ten years filling in her mother’s missing space in the life of her younger half-sister. Circumstances lead them on a trip across the country to search for the story of their mother and the con man she ran off with — the same con man who is the subject of a popular podcast, leading them to end up on the trail with the podcaster and her producer, who Jess sparks a surprising connection with.
Saint, Sorrow, Sinner by Freydis Moon
Following the events of Heart, Haunt, Havoc and Wolf, Willow, Witch, Saint, Sorrow, Sinner brings us back into the world of The Gideon Testament and Gideon, Colorado. This horror novella explores themes of queerness, transness, brujeria, and love, while building on the community and friendship that has been built through the first two novellas in the series. The story is brief, but Freydis Moon’s writing style will keep you entranced through to the end.
Flirty Little Secret by Jessica Lepe
Lucy is a school counselor dealing with anxiety and depression in all the familiar ways: keeping to herself and presenting a very curated version of herself to her friends and family. But online, she has developed a much more outgoing and confident persona, which she keeps separate from herself for countless reasons. And then there’s Fletcher, the new history teacher who likes both Lucy and her online persona — except he doesn’t know (at first) that they’re the same person.
I’ll Conjure For You by Charish Reid
Just a few months after the events of I’ll Come Back For You, younger sister Helen has taken over the managing of the family Bed and Breakfast as well as learning about her own witchy power. That bit of power isn’t coming to her as easily as expected, but she’s working on it. And one thing she accidentally does is bewitch Everett, her neighbor who might have a bit of a crush on her. Things aren’t all fun, games, and sex, though. There’s something scary in Everett’s grandmother’s house, and Helen is the only one he can turn to for help. (Don’t read this one at bedtime, folks.)
Cover Story by Rachel Lacey
Natalie Keane is famous. Mega famous. She’s a movie star, with all that it entails, good or bad. And the bad, unfortunately, is really bad. Having been stalked in the past and potentially facing a new threat, Natalie needs more security than she currently has. But she wants it to be a secret. Enter Taylor, a bodyguard still recovering from an accident who is itching to get back in the line of fire, so to speak. Since Natalie doesn’t want people to know Taylor is her bodyguard, she’s pretending to be her girlfriend instead. Because that never leads to trouble.
Spin the Block by Reese Ryan
Karris and Ward were high school sweethearts. Or so people thought. Now, she’s a has-been pop star, and he’s a celebrity DJ, and both would like to help keep their Atlanta performing arts high school from being demolished. Karris has a plan, but it requires Ward to pretend to be her boyfriend again.
What’s a little Feelings between old friends?
Famous Last Words by Claudia Burgoa
Claudia Burgoa offers up what promises to be an angsty, drama-filled story about a traumatized rock star and a lost love. The description doesn’t offer up names, but we have a hero who has survived a terrible accident and a heroine who he believes he can’t have. The two share a connection built from similar and shared grief. And they might be the best thing for each other if they can overcome what’s holding them apart.
Lips Like Sugar by Jess K. Hardy
Jess K. Hardy writes great stories between older adults, and this one is no exception. When Mira kisses a random stranger on a whim and then asks him to be her date at her friends’ wedding, she starts a series of events that will lead to something magical. Cole is a drummer in town for the same wedding, but thinks nothing of pretending to be Mira’s long-distance boyfriend and being able to love on her for a couple of days. But when they have a real connection, there are all kinds of questions about what to do next.
Maya’s Laws of Love by Alina Khawaja
Maya is convinced she’s cursed when it comes to love, to the point she has decided to just go ahead and enter an arranged marriage with a handsome Pakistani doctor and hope for the best. Of course, nothing really works out the way she would expect, and so when she ends up stranded on the way to Pakistan with a handsome lawyer, the pair end up traveling companions and confidantes. What’s Maya supposed to do now that she might have found her perfect match just when she’s heading to get married?
Up All Night by Annabeth Albert
There’s not much information available about this yet, but I can tell you it’s the first in a new series! The Mount Hope series promises some very delightful “Full House Meets 9-1-1: Lone Star” action, and I’m excited for the first one, which will include a grumpy/sunshine pairing starring at least one firefighter. It’s Annabeth Albert, so I’m sure it will be delightful!
