New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Egan takes the idea of a glamorous, carefree ’20s and shatters it, revealing its hateful reality and showing how this racism thing has really never left the U.S. It’s just changed form. It was during this decade that D.C. Stephenson, a grifter and a charlatan, slithered his way into a position of influence as the grand dragon of Indiana, ushering in a new era of the KKK. Together, new members of the hate group — who were everything from judges and politicians to ministers and bankers — engaged in all levels of violence against Black people, Jewish people, and any other group they viewed as being outside of themselves. At one point, the sway of the group was so strong that one third of white men in Indiana became members. But then Stephenson came down with a severe case of fuck-around-and-find-out when he sexually assaulted Madge Oberholtzer, who told authorities of his crimes before dying a month after the assault. It was thanks to the good sis that he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. This is an obvious one for history buffs, but usual fiction readers will appreciate the pacing and more thriller-like elements.