10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024

As February rolls in, waves of new books are hitting the shelves with their titles, inviting readers to explore the adventures held between their pages. A lot of readers find themselves drawn to fiction, the mysterious comings and goings of invented lives. But those of us who love nonfiction are in on the secret: there’s nothing stranger, few things more magical than true stories. (Though, I must admit a bit of bias on this front.)

True stories come in all different kinds of shapes and sizes. There’s history, science, essays, and memoirs. Sometimes, true stories are written in prose, while others are written in verse. Their authors explore traveling the world, navigating their close relationships, recovering from disclosed secrets, and more. These books take us to real places around the world, giving us a glimpse into cultures and communities different from our own. That’s the joy of nonfiction.