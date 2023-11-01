11 of the Best New Romance Releases Out November 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco (Instagram, Twitter, Threads) View All posts by Nikki DeMarco

Now that fall is in full swing, it’s time to nestle. I’m talking blanket piles and mugs full of hot tea or cocoa. It is the season to become a bundle, layering long sleeves, sweaters, sweatshirts, and jackets. It’s time to break out the long underwear or wool tights. This is the perfect romance reading weather. Since it’s cold outside, let’s heat up on the inside. Nothing will warm you up like a steamy romance. Think about what your perfect November reading setup will be. Whether it’s curling up in an oversized chair next to a fire or becoming one with your bed under a weighted blanket, these new releases will warm you right through. The trees are bare, but your heart doesn’t have to be.

In this list, there is something for every kind of romance reader. There’s a historical full of grumpy dukes and matchmaking heiresses. The romantasy abounds this month, from long-awaited dragon sequels to quests to rescue blackmailed bards to a demon with amnesia and a witch with a weightlifting problem. More than that, gods and goddesses will have to fight for their happily ever afters, and pirates on a magical sea will have to hunt down a thieving witch. For the contemporary lovers, there’s a cowboy romance, a young adult romance, and a suburban enemies-to-lovers you won’t be able to put down.

Now to the list!

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros The highly anticipated sequel to Fourth Wing, Iron Flame chronicles Violet Sorrengail’s second year at Basgiath War College. Now that she’s made it through the Threshing, the real work begins. Violet is weaker than everyone else in her class — heck, in the whole college — and when the new vice commandant makes breaking her if she doesn’t give up the love of her life his personal vendetta, she might not make it through year two. But the thing is, she’s a dragon rider, and they make up their own rules.

Hunt on Dark Waters by Katee Robert Bowen and his pirate crew are vow-bound to patrol Threshold, the magical sea between realms. When Evelyn, an impulsive witch and pickpocket, falls through a portal, she’s picked up by Bowen’s ship and forced to make the same vow as every other crew member. She has no intention of keeping her vow and looks for the fastest way off the ship instead. But close quarters and Bowen being nothing like she expected might mean that Bowen is actually the thief — of her heart.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher Dahlia Muñoz and Julian Lopez have been rivals their whole lives, which is inconvenient because their families are friends. When Dahlia comes back to their small hometown, Julian’s mom forces them to work together to renovate a mansion. The two start to grin and bear it for the sake of their careers and families, but what if, after the project is over, neither wants Dahlia to leave again?

The Cowboy Whisperer by Sabrina Sol Equestrian Olympic hopeful Veronica del Valle has spent years recovering from an injury and is ready to get back to a rigorous training schedule. Since her last disastrous attempt went viral, she wants someplace low-key, like family-run Rancho Lindo in Esperanza, California. The accommodations are sparse, the equestrian equipment lacking, and stable manager Tómas Ortega is gruff and grumpy but gives great advice. Annoyingly. Despite their hostility, Veronica agrees to pose as Tómas’s girlfriend in front of his ex in exchange for after-hours training time. The more time they spend together, the more they realize first impressions are often wrong.

One Night in Hartswood by Emma Denny Raff Barden is on a mission to save his family’s honor. When his sister’s groom disappears the night before their arranged marriage, Raff sets out to track him down. William de Foucart, or Penn to his friends, doesn’t want to be forced into marriage and will even give up his Earldom to escape it. Penn is not ready for a life on the run and must rely on the kindness of handsome stranger Raff. The two don’t realize who the other is, and by the time they do, their bond has created a precious relationship neither is willing to give up. Everything comes to light, and the men must decide what they are willing to risk for the man they love.

Never Met a Duke Like You by Amalie Howard Lady Vesper Lyndhurst is an excellent matchmaker. As a duke’s daughter, she’s not interested in love or marriage herself but likes to use her charms and influence to make other people happy. Her erstwhile neighbor, the Duke of Greydon, inherits an insolvent estate and must marry an heiress to turn the dukedom around. When Lady Vesper and Greydon get trapped in her attic, the friends-now-enemies have a hard time denying the pull between them.

Loveboat, Forever by Abigail Hing Wen Third in the Loveboat, Taipei series, Loveboat, Forever tells the story of music prodigy Pearl Wong. Pearl gets her dream of joining the New York Summer Symphony. When her reputation is damaged, she and her agent decide she should spend her summer in Chien Tan, the elite program her sister went to six years ago. Pearl will soon find out the open secret: Chien Tan is really a love boat, and she’ll leave completely changed.

A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair In Scarlett St. Clair’s final installment of the Hades x Persephone Saga, Persephone’s life is nothing like what she imagined. When the Goddess of Spring had a chance encounter with the God of the Underworld, her life changed forever. In that life, she didn’t think she had any power, but now, as the Queen of the Underworld, she’s ready to go to war to protect the ones she loves. She and Hades must fight like never before to save their happy ending.

A Demon’s Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah Hawley Calladia Cunnington, a witch from a prominent line, is gym-obsessed and hot-tempered. She finally gets to use her magic and anger constructively when she saves someone from a demon attack. But when she finds out the demon she saved is the same one who put her best friend into a soul deal, she wishes she could take it back. Astaroth is a top soul bargainer and member of the demon high council who can’t remember anything. Calladia and Astaroth go on a road trip to find a witch who can restore his memory. The more time she spends with him, though, the more unsure she is that Astaroth getting his memory back is what she really wants.

Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin Collins Carter is trying to make the best of moving back in with her parents by doing things like helping her retired father in the garden. But when a complaint from the HOA arrives, she almost goes nuclear. Nathaniel Adams is trying to live his quiet, suburban dream and is doing a pretty good job until Collins moves back into the neighborhood. Then she challenges him in the election for HOA president, and his life might never be calm again — in the best way.

Til Death Do Us Bard by Rose Black Logan ‘The Bear’ Theaker is retired and has hung up his axe for good. Now, he spends his days at home with his bard husband, Pie. But Logan is forced back into the world he’s trying to escape when Pie goes missing. Turns out, Pie is being blackmailed and forced to steal a powerful artifact that can make an undead army. Logan is determined to save his husband and teams up with a former enemy and a ghost from his past. The further they get on the quest, the more secrets Logan finds. He’s strong enough to rescue Pie, but will they have the strength to save their marriage?

If you want to know about more new romances from 2023, check out this list from August and September. Don’t forget, you can always check out Book Riot’s new release index for upcoming releases.