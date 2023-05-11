Little Brown and Company In this instant New York Times bestseller, a mother and daughter vacation in Paris and unpack a lifetime of secrets and hopes—with a giant Patterson-ian twist at the end! Laurie is an artist, a collector of experiences. She travels the world with a worn beige duffel bag. “Dr. Liz,” Laurie’s mother, is an elegant perfectionist who travels the world with a matched set of suitcases. But just how different are they really? Elin Hilderbrand raves, “Every mother and daughter should have conversations that change their lives. This book will win your heart!”

I love flowers. They brighten up any room and it’s always a nice surprise when I receive them. So with that in mind, and because mother’s day is upon us, I think it’ll be fun to make this into a quiz! The idea is to make the mom figure in your life a bouquet and then get a book recommendation for yourself. Because, hey, we’re still bookish people, and we love any chance to get a good book rec. Plus, they pair up really nicely with flowers. But I digress, and I hope you’re ready to look at all kinds of beautiful flowers (and books)!

One more thing before we dive into the quiz. And yes, I’m talking about the books featured in this quiz. I tried to choose a wide variety of books for it, but I also made sure that all of them feature relationships with mother figures. Some are more complicated and heartbreaking, others are sweeter and more hopeful. But all of them are thought-provoking, complex, and — more importantly — extremely human.

So without further ado, let’s make the mom figure in your life a bouquet and get a nice book recommendation with it too.

Quiz Results When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill In this alternate history, thousands of women were turned into dragons in 1955. It’s a taboo subject, and because Alex’s aunt was one of those women, their family doesn’t talk about her. Nevertheless, Alex must face the consequences of this event. Which includes seeing her cousin get dangerously obsessed with that which is forbidden…

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken This work of literary fiction follows an unnamed writer whose mother passed away a few months ago. She’s now walking the streets of London, her mother’s favorite city, as she remembers what made her mother such an extraordinary woman. She itches to chronicle her mother’s life, but because she was a private woman, our narrator must decide if this is an act of love or betrayal.

Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown Any Other Family is a thought-provoking novel that poses the question: what makes a family? The story follows three sets of parents who have adopted four siblings. They’re trying to make things work so the children stay together after the adoption. But things get even more complicated when the children’s birth mother contacts them, asking for their help to find an adoptive family for her next child.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong It’s time to read (or reread) Ocean Vuong’s novel! This stunningly poetic coming-of-age story is told through letters from the narrator to his mother, who cannot read. These letters showcase the family’s history, which is rooted in Vietnam. But it also explores the narrator’s childhood, early adulthood, and the complicated relationships he forms. The whole thing is a beautiful exploration of memory, language, and belonging.

The Leavers by Lisa Ko The Leavers is a powerful story about an 11-year-old boy whose mother suddenly disappears. She was a Chinese immigrant who one day went to work and never came back. Eventually, the boy is adopted by a white family, who gives him a new name in hopes of making him “all-American”. The boy, now known as Daniel, struggles to understand what happened to his mother — and what his place in the world can be.

The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh This beautiful family saga is steeped in magical realism as it follows several generations of Duong women. Their family was cursed when their ancestor left her husband for her true love, so they haven’t seen the birth of a son for a long time. But that might change soon thanks to a prophecy that will help reunite the Duongs and finally begin to heal their family bonds.

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson Black Cake follows siblings Byron and Benny. Their mother Eleanor recently passed away, and she left them a black cake and a voice recording full of things she never told them. This recording challenges everything they knew about their mother and about themselves. Even worse: it leaves them with even more questions as well as the strange task to “share the black cake when the time is right”.

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka At a glance, this is a story about a woman whose life is turned upside down when a crack appears at the bottom of her local pool. This woman is Alice, and she is slowly losing her memory. Her dementia was kept at bay by the routine at the pool, but now her life is plunged into chaos. Alice’s story is told by her own daughter, who can only watch her mother’s devastating decline.

