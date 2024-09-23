The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

Bookshop.org Book Riot has partnered with Bookshop.org to support independent bookstores. And the best part? When you purchase from Bookshop.org, you can support over 2,000 local, independent bookstores too. Every purchase you make on Bookshop.org directly funds local booksellers. Thanks to fellow readers like you, over $32 million has already been raised to help keep local, independent bookstores serving their communities. From Sally Rooney’s “Intermezzo" to "That Librarian" by Amanda Jones, Bookshop.org has just the book you’re looking for. Bookshop.org is a carbon-neutral certified B-Corp.

After a string of nearly identical weekly bestseller lists, this one is looking fresh and interesting! We have six titles making their debuts on this list, which might be a record. In fiction, there are new titles by beloved authors Elizabeth Strout and Liane Moriarty. There’s also a new TJ Klune book, which personally I haven’t been able to get on board with, ever since I found out his “cozy” fantasy novel was inspired by the horrific history of residential schools and the 60s scoop. (If you’re interested, this Reddit thread has a good discussion about the topic.)

On the nonfiction side, new additions include Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari, which is the only book to show up on all five bestseller lists! (Amazon’s list is dramatically different from all the others, so I’m not sure what’s happening there.) You might recognize that name from one of his previous bestselling books, Sapiens.

Also new in the nonfiction bestsellers list is the health book Good Energy by Casey Means. Another is the newest by notorious right-wing pundit Bill O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment lawsuits and an exposé by the New York Times…and somehow, depressingly, still has an audience.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Indie Bestseller), Ghosts of Honolulu by by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. (NYT Bestseller), and Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Indie Bestseller).

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT) Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers) Good Energy by Casey Means (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon) The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.