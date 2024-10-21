The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Yen Press, your favorite publisher of Japanese manga, comics, and novels. From the renowned science fiction author Cixin Liu comes a mind-bending comic adaptation of The Three-Body Problem! A series of mysterious suicides leads a detective and group of scientists down a rabbit hole, one that might be more dangerous than they once believed… A desperate battle against Earth’s final countdown might have just begun!

Most of the bestsellers this week are familiar from weeks before: Freida McFadden and Rebecca Yarros continue to comfortably hold onto the top spots across all five of the biggest bestseller lists. We do have a couple of new titles, including From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough. This memoir was written by Riley Keough based on the notes her mother had recorded before she died, and it’s told in both their voices. This is the newest Oprah’s Book Club pick.

It’s disheartening to see that Melania Trump and J. D. Vance both have books on the bestseller list this week. Melania has been reviewed as “a blame-dodging masterclass” (The Guardian), “truly bad” (Vanity Fair), and “a brazen whitewash of a presidency” (The New York Times). As for Vance, you might be interested in the Book Riot articles Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy as well as 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., and Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.