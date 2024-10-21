The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Most of the bestsellers this week are familiar from weeks before: Freida McFadden and Rebecca Yarros continue to comfortably hold onto the top spots across all five of the biggest bestseller lists. We do have a couple of new titles, including From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough. This memoir was written by Riley Keough based on the notes her mother had recorded before she died, and it’s told in both their voices. This is the newest Oprah’s Book Club pick.
It’s disheartening to see that Melania Trump and J. D. Vance both have books on the bestseller list this week. Melania has been reviewed as “a blame-dodging masterclass” (The Guardian), “truly bad” (Vanity Fair), and “a brazen whitewash of a presidency” (The New York Times). As for Vance, you might be interested in the Book Riot articles Lies, Damn Lies, and Hillbilly Elegy as well as 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of Hillbilly Elegy.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., and Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Melania by Melania Trump (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering by Malcolm Gladwell (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Kate McKinnon Will Host The National Book Awards with Musical Guest Jon Batiste
- The 2024 Winners of the Kirkus Prize
- Emily Henry Has a New Book Coming Out!
- First Color Kindle Announced by Amazon
- This is Not a Drill: Taylor Swift is Publishing a Book!
- Watch the New Trailer for the LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Series
- This Year’s Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Made History
- The Most Popular Horror Novels on Goodreads the Last 5 Years