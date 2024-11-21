The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The bestseller list this week has a smattering of different genres: historical fiction, mysteries, thrillers, romance, romantasy, memoirs, and nonfiction. Most of the names will be familiar to you, but there are a couple new titles this week, both romances: Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, the third in a western-themed romance series, and Hexed by Emily McIntire, the sixth in a dark fairy tale-inspired romance series.

Melania by Melania Trump has risen up the ranks of the bestseller lists again, unfortunately. The New York Times calls it “a brazen whitewash of a presidency.”