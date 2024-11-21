The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestseller list this week has a smattering of different genres: historical fiction, mysteries, thrillers, romance, romantasy, memoirs, and nonfiction. Most of the names will be familiar to you, but there are a couple new titles this week, both romances: Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, the third in a western-themed romance series, and Hexed by Emily McIntire, the sixth in a dark fairy tale-inspired romance series.
Melania by Melania Trump has risen up the ranks of the bestseller lists again, unfortunately. The New York Times calls it “a brazen whitewash of a presidency.”
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Before We Forget Kindness by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong, and The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
Melania by Melania Trump
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Hexed by Emily McIntire (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
War by Bob Woodward (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
If you want to get this list in your inbox every week, sign up for the New Books newsletter.
More breaking news here
- Cormac McCarthy’s Longtime Secret Muse Revealed to Be 16-Year-Old Girl
- The Winner of the $100,000 Giller Prize has Been Announced
- The Best Debut Books of 2024, According to Debutiful
- Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- TIME’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Winner of the 2024 Booker Prize
- The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors