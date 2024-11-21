Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

USA TODAY, PUBLISHERS WEEKLY, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers all have their own bestseller lists. Here are the combined results.

The bestseller list this week has a smattering of different genres: historical fiction, mysteries, thrillers, romance, romantasy, memoirs, and nonfiction. Most of the names will be familiar to you, but there are a couple new titles this week, both romances: Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, the third in a western-themed romance series, and Hexed by Emily McIntire, the sixth in a dark fairy tale-inspired romance series.

Melania by Melania Trump has risen up the ranks of the bestseller lists again, unfortunately. The New York Times calls it “a brazen whitewash of a presidency.”

cover of The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Before We Forget Kindness by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong, and The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Lost and Lassoed cover

The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny

The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden

Melania by Melania Trump

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

Hexed cover

Hexed by Emily McIntire (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (USA Today, NYT, Amazon)

Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

a graphic of the cover of Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten

Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

War by Bob Woodward (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

