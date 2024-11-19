The Best New Book Releases Out November 19, 2024

Mimi and Tanvi are Indian American cousins who couldn’t be any more different. Tanvi is more introverted, shy, and into nerdy things, while Mimi is seen as more assertive, more balanced, and “perfect.” Despite their differences, they’ve always gotten along—Mimi has protected Tanvi from bullies at school, even—but then Mimi starts kicking it with token mean rich girl Beth, who is Tanvi’s biggest bully. Well, Tanvi is not about to have another trash year and decides to get ahead of Mimi’s and Beth’s shenanigans by…exposing them with an incriminating picture taken at a party. While that gets a big yikes from me, the more important thing is that the day after the party, Tanvi wakes up with a bump on her noggin, scratches, and no memory. And, Mimi is missing (which you knew would happen). Tanvi, naturally, is feeling guilty in more ways than one, and starts her own little investigation. Things change, though, when the police say they’re investigating a murder…