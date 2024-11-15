The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

The top five most read books on Goodreads this time around are the same as last week, but there are some less familiar titles in the top ten: Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, which came out last week, and Lights Out by Navessa Allen, which came out in August, but seems to be getting more attention recently.

To add some variety, I’ve spotlighted the most read books on Goodreads in three countries around the world. This time, we’re taking a look at the bookshelves of Brazil, Hungary, and the Philippines. There is a lot of overlap with the global top five, but there’s also some variety, including books not (yet) available in English.