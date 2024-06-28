The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
I regret to inform you that the below list of the most read books on Goodreads this week is identical to last week’s, but I’ve added some of the most read books from different countries to shake things up a bit. We recently also made note of the The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far), and if you’ve been keeping up with this feature, you’ll definitely notice some familiar names. The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden only came out in June, but it’s already in the top ten of the most popular books on Goodreads of the year so far!
There are also some titles on that list that I haven’t seen among the most read books, though, like The Fury by Alex Michaelides or The Teacher by Freida McFadden. Does that mean that they’re being marked as Want to Read but not actually being read? Those are both books that came out near the beginning of 2024, so maybe they had a big spike of popularity then and it’s trailed off by now.
But enough preamble: let’s get into the five most read books on Goodreads this week — plus a look into the most read books on Goodreads by country.
#5:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
This 2022 thriller was read by almost 17,000 people last week, with an average rating of 4.3. The third book in the series just came out, which has boosted its popularity.
India: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Türkiye: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
The United Kingdom: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
#4:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
This new summer romance was read by almost 18,000 Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.4. Just for the Summer is the third book in a romance series, but it can be read as a standalone.
India: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
Türkiye: Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-Reum
The United Kingdom: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
#3:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah’s historical fiction novel set during the Vietnam War continues to hover near the top of the bestseller lists. It was marked as read by more than 18,000 people last week, with an average rating of 4.7.
India: The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
Türkiye: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
The United Kingdom: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
#2:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
This is the latest romance novel from the author of Happy Place, Beach Read, and Book Lovers. It was read by 26,000 Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.3.
India: Love Unwritten by Lauren Asher
Türkiye: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
The United Kingdom: Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
#1:
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
As I mentioned in the #5 spot, this is the newest book in the popular psychological thriller series The Housemaid. It was read by almost 49,000(!) Goodreads users last week, with an average rating of 4.
India: God of War by Rina Kent
Türkiye: Beni Gözünüzde Büyütmeyin! by Gülse Birsel
The United Kingdom: The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
Two of the Most Popular Books on the StoryGraph This Week
The StoryGraph doesn’t have quite as many users as Goodreads, but it’s still worth taking a look at — not least of all because the most popular this week list seems to have a little more diversity than the Goodreads most read this week list. So, here a couple a couple of books on the StoryGraph’s most popular this week page. It doesn’t specify how it determines this page — is it most read, the books most added to the “to read” shelf, or a combination? Regardless, it says something about the books their users are paying attention to now.
The Jinn Daughter by Rania Hanna
This novel is based on Middle Eastern mythology, and it follows Nadine, a jinn who tells the tales of the dead. Then Death, named Kamuna, tells her that she wants Nadine’s daughter Layala to replace her as the ruler of the underworld. Now, Nadine will stop at nothing to save Layala from this fate. The Storygraph users describe this as a dark and emotional read.
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
If you’re looking for an epic military fantasy and haven’t picked up this trilogy yet, it should be at the top of your TBR. It’s inspired by the military history of 20th century China. The StoryGraph users describe it as adventurous, dark, and tense.
If you're looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
