The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s time again for the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists, and this time we have a few new titles for you appearing on this list for the first time. They’re all perfect for summer reading. First up is the newest thriller by Freida McFadden: The Housemaid Is Watching. This is the third book in the series that started with The Housemaid, which is also on this list. McFadden is also the only author with two books on the list of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far), with The Housemaid Is Watching and The Teacher. We also have the new Ali Hazelwood, Not in Love, if your preferred summer reading is of the romance variety. And finally, there’s Swan Song by the queen of beach reads, Elin Hilderbrand.
As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Hip-Hop is History by Questlove with Ben Greenman, The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, and Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Camino Ghosts by John Grisham
You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Funny Story by Emily Henry (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
