It’s time again for the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists, and this time we have a few new titles for you appearing on this list for the first time. They’re all perfect for summer reading. First up is the newest thriller by Freida McFadden: The Housemaid Is Watching. This is the third book in the series that started with The Housemaid, which is also on this list. McFadden is also the only author with two books on the list of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far), with The Housemaid Is Watching and The Teacher. We also have the new Ali Hazelwood, Not in Love, if your preferred summer reading is of the romance variety. And finally, there’s Swan Song by the queen of beach reads, Elin Hilderbrand.

As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Hip-Hop is History by Questlove with Ben Greenman, The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, and Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead.